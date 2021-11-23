Greenup County Girls Basketball Schedule

Date~Opponent~Location
12/1~Green~Home
12/3~Bath County~Away
12/4~Valley~Home
12/9~Ashland~Home
12/11~Ravenswood (W.V.)~Away
12/16~Raceland~Away
12/18~South Point~Away
12/20~Coal Grove~Away
12/21~East Carter~Home
12/23~Betsy Lane~Away
12/28-30~Holiday Tournament~Away
1/7~Fleming County~Away
1/10~Lawrence County~Home
1/13~Russell~Home
1/17~Ironton~Home
1/20~Lewis County~Away
1/22~Pike County Central~Home
1/25~East Carter~Away
1/29~Tolsia~Away
2/1~Elliot County~Home
2/3~Russell~Away
2/5~Chesapeake~Away
2/8~Lewis County~Home
2/11~Morgan County~Home
2/12~Menifee County~Away
2/15~Raceland~Home
2/18~Paintsville~Away