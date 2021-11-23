Posted on by

Greenup County Girls Basketball Schedule


Date~Opponent~Location

12/1~Green~Home

12/3~Bath County~Away

12/4~Valley~Home

12/9~Ashland~Home

12/11~Ravenswood (W.V.)~Away

12/16~Raceland~Away

12/18~South Point~Away

12/20~Coal Grove~Away

12/21~East Carter~Home

12/23~Betsy Lane~Away

12/28-30~Holiday Tournament~Away

1/7~Fleming County~Away

1/10~Lawrence County~Home

1/13~Russell~Home

1/17~Ironton~Home

1/20~Lewis County~Away

1/22~Pike County Central~Home

1/25~East Carter~Away

1/29~Tolsia~Away

2/1~Elliot County~Home

2/3~Russell~Away

2/5~Chesapeake~Away

2/8~Lewis County~Home

2/11~Morgan County~Home

2/12~Menifee County~Away

2/15~Raceland~Home

2/18~Paintsville~Away