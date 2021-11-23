Girls Basketball Recaps — Nov. 22

Oak Hill 37, Minford 28

OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Lady Oaks’ inside attack of six-foot tall Chloe Chambers, and the outside assault by Baylee Howell, helped the hosts capture a 37-28 season-opening Southern Ohio Conference Division II tilt over the young Minford Lady Falcons.

Oak Hill (1-0, 1-0 SOC II) held the lead at each stop —11-9 after the first quarter, 23-16 at halftime, and finally 33-23 following three frames.

Only six players played for the Lady Oaks, under new head coach Scott Lewis, but the senior Chambers chalked up 17 points on six total field goals and 4-of-8 free throws.

She scored a dozen of those markers in the first half, including a three-pointer — and also grabbed 17 rebounds.

The fellow senior Howell hit three three-pointers, a second-stanza deuce and 2-of-2 second-quarter free throws for 13 points — as Brooke Howard had six points on two baskets and 2-of-4 foul shots.

Caitlin Gamble made one of three fourth-quarter freebies.

The Lady Falcons, stymied to single digits in all four periods, had five players score —paced by six-foot three-inch freshman Lindsee Williams, with 10 points on four second-half field goals and 2-of-4 first-half free throws.

Lexi Conkel chipped in seven first-half points on three first-quarter baskets and a split of second-quarter foul shots, as Ava Cronin added five points on two buckets and a split of charity tosses.

Bella Reffit, the Lady Falcons’ sole senior on 3-of-4 free throws, and sole sophomore Kynedi Davis — on Minford’s lone three-point goal —had three apiece.

Oak Hill hosts Coal Grove on Wednesday night in non-league play, while Minford (0-1, 0-1 SOC II) visits Valley on Monday (Nov. 29) night in the SOC II.

Valley 53, Northwest 29

McDERMOTT — The Valley Lady Indians’ night got better and better as their game versus Northwest went on.

The young Lady Indians outscored the host Lady Mohawks in every quarter of their 53-29 road win — their first of the new girls basketball season.

After leading 24-15 at halftime, Valley (1-1, 1-0 SOC II) went on to outpace Northwest (1-1, 0-1 SOC II) 29-14 during the second half.

Valley’s Savannah Easter led all scorers with a game-best 18 points, 12 coming in the second half.

Easter connected on five of the Lady Indians’ nine made threes for the game.

Lexie Morrow and Emilie Johnson broke into double figures for Valley with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Madison Montgomery and Haley Whitt scored five each, and McKenna Dunham had two points on a second-quarter make.

Northwest senior Ava Jenkins led the Lady Mohawks with 13 points.

Harley Rigsby scored four on two fourth-quarter makes, Mollyann Runyon and Kloe Montgomery scored three each, Daria Compton had two points — and Karleigh South, Faith Jewett, Reagan Lewis and Audrey Knittel each scored one point.

Valley will host Minford on Monday (Nov. 29) in SOC II play.

Northwest will travel to Waverly on Monday (Nov. 29) in its return to SOC II play.