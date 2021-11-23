Lady Pirates best Tigers in home opener

WHEELERSBURG — With a pair of wins heading into the holiday break, the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates will be feasting for the time being.

The defending SOC II champion and Division III Region 11 finalist Lady Pirates opened their season with a 55-48 win over Elyria Catholic over the weekend — and carried their momentum into Monday’s SOC II opener versus Waverly.

Wheelersburg outscored Waverly 30-18 after the Lady Tigers tied the game at 19-all in the second quarter, earning a 49-37 victory in the beginning of their league title defense.

After the first quarter with a 16-14 lead, ‘Burg’s defense held Waverly to less than 10 points in the final three, something coach Dusty Spradlin took away as a positive from their early-season bout.

“I thought we guarded better in the second and third quarters than we did early in the game. We’ve got kids that are still trying to figure out everything, each other,” Spradlin said, after the win. “It’s one of those things where they’re going to have to bide their time and go through some of those growing pains.”

Three-year starter senior Alaina Keeney led the way for the Lady Pirates with a game-high 18 points, 11 of which came in the first half.

Junior Lexie Rucker scored 12 points on six-made field goals in the win.

Makenna Walker scored six, Macee Eaton and Madison Whittaker had five each, Lyndsay Heimbach nailed a second quarter three pointer, and Annie Coriell scored two.

The Lady Pirates made 20 field goals as a team, and went 4-of-10 from the free-throw line.

“We’ve got to work on things offensively. Still a little careless with the ball. I think a lot of it has to do with just not playing with each other enough yet,” Spradlin said. “The kids are figuring it out and we’ve got to spend some time getting better on that end.”

Wheelersburg will jump back into SOC II play on Monday (Nov. 29) — when they travel to South Webster.

The following week, they’ll host Eastern (Dec. 6) and travel to West (Dec. 9).

BOX SCORE

Waverly 14 5 9 9 — 37

Wheelersburg 16 10 14 9 — 49

Waverly (0-1, 0-1 SOC II) 37

Kelli Grady 5 2-4 12, Ava Little 3 0-0 7, Morgan Crabtree 3 0-0 8, Bailey Vulgamore 1 6-8 8, Delaney Tackett 0 0-0 0, Caris Risner 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 1 0-0 2; TOTALS: 13 8-12 37; Three-point field goals: 3 (Morgan Crabtree 2, Ava Little 1)

Wheelersburg (2-0, 1-0 SOC II) 49

Madison Whittaker 1 2-4 4, Annie Coriell 1 0-0 2, Lyndsay Heimbach 1 0-0 3, Kiera Kennard 0 0-0 0, Alaina Keeney 7 1-2 18, Isabella Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Makenna Walker 2 1-2 6, Lexie Rucker 6 0-0 12, Macee Eaton 2 0-2 4; TOTALS: 20 4-10 49; Three-point field goals: 5 (Alaina Keeney 3, Lyndsay Heimbach and Makenna Walker 1 apiece)

Wheelersburg senior Alaina Keeney (20) scored a game-high 18 points during the Lady Pirates’ 49-37 win over Waverly in SOC II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_IMG_2525-1.jpg Wheelersburg senior Alaina Keeney (20) scored a game-high 18 points during the Lady Pirates’ 49-37 win over Waverly in SOC II play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Wheelersburg junior Annie Coriell (10) brings the ball into the frontcourt during the Lady Pirates’ 49-37 win over Waverly in SOC II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_IMG_2465-1.jpg Wheelersburg junior Annie Coriell (10) brings the ball into the frontcourt during the Lady Pirates’ 49-37 win over Waverly in SOC II play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

‘Burg 2-0 heading into holiday

