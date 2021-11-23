OHSAA Sets Football State Championships Schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the schedule for next week’s football state championship games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. One game will be played Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., followed by three games each on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, at 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Division I, II, III and IV state semifinals are this Friday night, while the Division V, VI and VII state semifinals are this Saturday night. The state semifinal pairings and state championship game schedule are listed below.

State Championship Tickets: Football state championship ticket packages are currently on sale for all-session indoor club level, club level with VIP parking, all-session general admission, Friday-only games and Saturday-only games at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, single-game tickets will go on sale.

2021 OHSAA Football Playoff Brackets and Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven state championship games live, with streaming available at http://ohsaa.tv

OHSAA Football State Championship Game Schedule

Thursday, December 2, 7 p.m. – Division II

Friday, December 3, 10:30 a.m. – Division IV

Friday, December 3, 3 p.m. – Division III

Friday, December 3, 7:30 p.m. – Division I

Saturday, December 4, 10:30 a.m. – Division VII

Saturday, December 4, 3 p.m. – Division VI

Saturday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. – Division V

OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Pairings

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Home team listed first.

Division I State Semifinals– Friday, Nov. 26

Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

State Championship Game: Friday, December 3, 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field

State Championship Game: Thursday, December 2, 7 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field

Chardon (14-0) vs. Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

State Championship Game: Friday, December 3, 3 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division IV State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field

Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

State Championship Game: Friday, December 3, 10:30 a.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 4, 3 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium

Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

State Championship Game: Saturday, December 4, 10:30 a.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

