Girls Basketball Recaps — Nov. 20

Wheelersburg 55, Elyria Catholic 48

NEW LEXINGTON — At the Rumble in the Jungle Division III showcase hosted by New Lexington, the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates got out their swords on Saturday— and dug out a 55-48 win over Elyria Catholic in their season opener.

The Lady Pirates received balanced scoring by the way of Alaina Keeney, Makenna Walker and Lexie Rucker.

Keeney led Wheelersburg with a team-high 16 points, Rucker added 15, and Walker scored 13 as the three Lady Pirates to reach double figures.

Madison Whittaker scored five, while Annie Coriell, Kiera Kennard and Macee Eaton each had two points.

EC’s McCray led their team in scoring with 13 points.

Wheelersburg (1-0) opened SOC II play on Monday night at home versus Waverly.

Paint Valley 41, Valley 30

LUCASVILLE — Paint Valley got separation from Valley during the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Indians 12-3 in their 11-point road win.

PV led Valley 18-15 at half, and held the Lady Indians to one field goal in the third to secure the non-league 41-30 victory.

Savannah Easter led the Lady Indians with 11 points, a scoring line that included three-made threes during the fourth period.

Lexie Morrow scored nine, Haley Whitt had five, Emilie Johnson and Madison Montgomery scored two each, and McKenna Dunham scored one point.

Paint Valley’s Abbi Stanforth led all scorers with a game-high 16 points.

The Saturday evening affair marked both teams’ season tipoff.

Valley (0-1) traveled to Northwest on Monday night in both teams’ SOC II opener.

West Union 76, New Boston 50

MANCHESTER — West Union put five scorers in double figures in its 26-point win over the New Boston Lady Tigers as part of the Manchester Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.

Alexa Rowe scored a game-high 20 points as one of five Lady Dragons to score 10 or more points in the win.

New Boston’s Cadence Williams led the Lady Tigers with a team-high 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half.

Kenzie Whitley scored 16 points and McKylie Voiers scored nine for New Boston.

New Boston will host Manchester on Tuesday (Nov. 23) night in non-league play.

Tip time is set for 6 p.m.