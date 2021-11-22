OHSAA releases football state semifinal pairings

COLUMBUS — Twenty-eight football regional champions have been crowned and now advance to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state semifinals.

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday night, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday night.

All playoff games kick off at 7 p.m.

The winners this weekend will move on to the state championship games Dec. 2-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

One game will be played on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., followed by three games each on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, at 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

After the regional tournaments followed bracket format during the first four rounds, the state semifinal pairings are based on geography of the participating schools.

Regional seeds, state rank, won-lost records and playoff histories do not factor into how the OHSAA determines the state semifinal matchups.

Spectrum is the official television partner of the OHSAA and will televise several football playoff games each weekend. Their coverage is exclusive.

OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Pairings

Home team listed first.

Division I State Semifinals– Friday, Nov. 26

Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field

Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Chardon (14-0) vs. West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field

Division IV State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field

Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field

Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium

Marion Local (14-0) vs. Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium