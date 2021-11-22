OHSAA releases football state semifinal pairings

COLUMBUS — Twenty-eight football regional champions have been crowned and now advance to the Ohio High School Athletic Association state semifinals.
Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday night, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday night.
All playoff games kick off at 7 p.m.
The winners this weekend will move on to the state championship games Dec. 2-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
One game will be played on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., followed by three games each on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, at 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
After the regional tournaments followed bracket format during the first four rounds, the state semifinal pairings are based on geography of the participating schools.
Regional seeds, state rank, won-lost records and playoff histories do not factor into how the OHSAA determines the state semifinal matchups.
Tickets: All OHSAA postseason tournament tickets (in all sports) must be purchased online at www.OHSAA.org/tickets
OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Pairings
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Home team listed first.
Division I State Semifinals– Friday, Nov. 26
Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field
Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Chardon (14-0) vs. West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field
Division IV State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field
Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field
Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field
Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium
Marion Local (14-0) vs. Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium