Hall at the Hill

PEDRO — A pair of Scioto County coaching veterans were inducted into the Rock Hill High School Hall of Fame in late September.

Prior to the Redmen’s home contest versus Portsmouth, a large class of inductees included Northwest boys basketball coach Rick Scarberry and former Mohawks football coach Brooks Fry for their time as a coach and player, respectively, in Pedro.

“It’s a great honor. We had a lot fun, worked hard, had a great group of kids that got after it for 10 years,” Scarberry said, of the honor. “To be recognized for taking that program to another level at that time, it’s pretty special.”

“It’s not something that you ever really think about. But to be acknowledged for the hard work you put in, the success you had in the time you were there, and we got to celebrate that with some of the guys I played with,” Fry said. “To be recognized for the hard work you put in is the neat thing.”

Scarberry and Fry’s full biographical entries from their time at Rock Hill were read by the PA announcer during the induction ceremony.

In boys basketball with the pair together, Rock Hill as a team won three straight sectional championships between 1994 and 1996 and claimed the Ohio Valley Conference championship for the 1993-94 season.

Scarberry coached for the Redmen for 11 total seasons, before becoming the head boys coach at Northwest later in his career.

Scarberry-coached teams appeared in three district finals in his 10 seasons as a head coach.

In addition to his basketball success, Fry also starred on the football field.

He was part of the team that won the 1995 OVC title, and later won the first playoff game in program history that postseason.

Fry played college basketball at Cedarville University and Shawnee State University, later becoming the head football coach at Northwest for six years.

“The OVC was a very difficult league at that time. First couple of years we had Ceredo, Buffalo, and Wayne W.Va., and Chesapeake was dominant with Norm (Persin),” Scarberry said. “We’d go to the district tournament and there would be six-or-seven OVC teams in the districts.”

“I think about the guys I was fortunate enough to play with at the time. There were some really good teams there, both football and basketball,” Fry said. “And they’re team sports, every person on the team relies on one another. It was a good time to be there and lucky to be in those groups.”

Brooks Fry — Football and Basketball Player

Brooks Fry is a 1996 graduate of Rock Hill High School.

On the basketball court, he was a member of the 1993-94 Ohio Valley Conference champions. He was also a part of sectional championships in 93-94, 94-95 and 95-96. He was named all-Ohio Valley Conference and all-Southeast District in 93-94, 94-95 and 95-96. He was also named all-Ohio Division II in 1994-95 and 1995-96. He scored over 1,000 points and was a starter in the 1996 Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Game.

On the football field, Brooks was a member of the 1995 Ohio Valley Conference champions. That same year, the team appeared in and won the first-ever playoff game in Rock Hill history. They ended as regional semifinalists. He was named all Ohio Valley Conference in 1995. In addition, he was named to the all-Southeast District first team and all-Ohio first team in 1995.

After graduation, Brooks attended Cedarville University on a basketball scholarship and finished his playing career at Shawnee State University where he was a 3-year starter, averaging 12 points per game.

Brooks has taught in the Northwest Local School District for 20 years where he has coached football, girls and boys basketball, and track and field. He was the head football coach for six years. In 2014, Brooks coached his team to the school’s first ever Southern Ohio Conference championship in football. That same year, Brooks was named the Southern Ohio Conference Division I Coach of the Year.

Brooks now lives in Lucasville with his wife Shay, two sons Zane (16) and Nate (13), and daughter Erin (9).

Rick Scarberry — Basketball Coach

Rick Scarberry’s Rock Hill High School basketball coaching career began in the 1988-89 school year as a varsity assistant. The very next season, the 1989- 1990 campaign, he made his debut at the helm of the Redmen.

During his 11-year head coaching career at Rock Hill, Scarberry-led teams would go on to win the 1993-1994 Ohio Valley Conference championship, as well as six consecutive sectional championships and three appearances in the district finals. In an unprecedented stretch from 1992 through 1999, his teams won no fewer than 13 games in a season and amassed over 100 wins.

He credits Rock Hill athletes with being the hardest-working and hardest-playing kids he’s ever had the opportunity to coach. Rick is currently the principal and head boys basketball coach at Northwest High School. He lives in Franklin Furnace with his wife Trish, and has two children — Devan and Drew.

Fry, Scarberry reflect on their Redmen history