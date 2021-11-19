Trojans honored on all-OVC units

PORTSMOUTH — With the release of the 2021 all-Ohio Valley Conference teams for fall sports sans football —the Portsmouth Trojans were represented by a total of seven individuals.

Up front, of course, was sophomore Charles Putnam in the sport of cross country, as —for the second consecutive season and in as many tries —he was named all-OVC first team and Runner of the Year.

With the victor comes the spoils as they say, and Putnam — the only Trojan to compete — is a two-time individual winner of the annual OVC championship race.

At this season’s state cross country race for the Division II boys, Putnam placed eighth in a personal-record time of 15 minutes and 59 seconds.

The girls OVC ROY was Coal Grove’s Laura Hamm, who won that individual race.

Three Trojans tallied all-league volleyball honors —with senior Madison Perry and junior Kennedy Bowling capturing first team, and senior Olivia Ramey making Honorable Mention.

The Trojans trailed only OVC champion Gallia Academy in the league standings, and thus received two first-team selections — as all eight OVC schools secure an automatic Honorable Mention choice.

For Perry, she concludes her PHS volleyball career as a three-time first-teamer —while Ramey repeated to the list, and was first team in 2020.

This is Bowling’s first all-OVC honor.

Gallia Academy swept the top accolades in the conference —with Bailey Barnette being the Player of the Year and Sally Barnette named as the Coach of the Year.

For boys soccer, the Trojans had three first-timers make the list —Franklin Harris on the first team and Gabe Harris and Omar Bairera on Honorable Mention.

Once again, champion Gallia Academy swept the top honors —with Brody Wilt as the POY and Cory Camden as the COY.

Portsmouth had no honorees in the sports of girls cross country, girls golf, girls soccer, or boys golf.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

