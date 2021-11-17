SSU’s Elzy wins MSC WBB POW

PORTSMOUTH — The Mid-South Conference announced on Monday that Shawnee State University women’s basketball junior Kambrayia “Kam” Elzy has won the MSC Player of the Week award.

Last Tuesday, the Bears took on the RedStorm of the University of Rio Grande — the first game at Waller Gymnasium this season.

The Bears fell short by losing the contest 84-80.

Elzy’s hot start to the young season continued against the RedStorm.

In that game, she was an all-around enforcer on both ends of the floor.

Starting on the defensive end, she picked up six steals and three defensive rebounds.

On offense, Elzy had six assists and a single offensive board —while shooting 50-percent from the field and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line.

She ended the night with a total of 38 points.

Elzy joined the Bears from Tulare, Calif. — an addition last season from UNLV.

During her 14 games that she has played at Shawnee State, she has averaged 7.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game.

This is Elzy’s first career MSC Player of the Week award.

The Bears were back in action on Thursday — starting Mid-South Conference play against the University of Tennessee Southern.

