Matching wits with the whitetail

Kentucky’s 2021 modern gun season for white-tailed deer opened this morning (Saturday, Nov. 13) with the temperature near the freezing mark and a predicted afternoon high of around 45 degrees.

The annual thinning of the herd is under way.

And some didn’t wait for the season. My daughter, Cindy, brought down a nice buck early last week on Ohio Route 140. The buck, no doubt pursuing a doe, leaped onto the highway and was in the air when she struck it almost head on.

The 200-pound (my guess) animal wiped out the right side of her Chevy, perhaps in a total loss. She’s an excellent driver and maintained control, not hurt one bit, but a bit shaken up, as any of us would be. That buck could have come through the windshield.

If you’re driving rural highways during the next two weeks or so, let your eyes move like radar from one side of the road to the other. Think deer, think deer.

The state has four deer-hunting zones. In Zone 2, which covers the northeastern corner, the statewide permit allows hunters to take four deer. They can be four does, or three does and a buck.

Only one buck (or antlered deer, sometimes a doe has antlers) may be taken for all of the 2021-22 seasons.

To take more than four deer, an additional deer permit must be purchased. It allows the hunter to take two more deer.

So, there’s ample opportunity to fill the freezer with venison.

STEAK AND GRAVY

For a delicious, easy-to-fix chopped venison steak and gravy, try this:

1 pound ground venison

2 teaspoons dry beef onion soup mix

1/4th cup water

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup water

Salt and pepper to taste

Microwave onion cup mix in 1/4th cup water until onions are tender and add to ground venison with Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Handle gently and form into patties. Place olive oil in a non-stick skillet. Add patties and cook until done (6-8 minutes). Remove from the pan.

Add two tablespoons flour and make a roux. Stir constantly for one minute. Add cup of water and stir until smooth and thick. Add patties and simmer 10-15 minutes. Serve with rice.

Serves 4.

CORRECTIONS

I believe I have some readers who believe I can write no wrong. But I do write some disinformation once in a while.

Sometimes I’m right at the deadline and unable to make a connection needed to check on a fact or two. And that’s when I rely on my sometimes faulty memory.

In last week’s column about Ernest Hemingway, for instance, I reported that Hemingway killed himself with a self-inflicted gun wound with a pistol. That prompted an email from Curtis DeBerg, author of “Traveling the World with Hemingway.” Hemingway killed himself with his double-barreled Scott shotgun.

Also, when in 1954 Hemingway was awarded the Nobel prize for Literature, I said it brought him a $100,000 check. But in 1954, the prize was $35,000.

And Hemingway suffered more ailments than I was aware of. According to DeBerg, “Hemingway once told F. Scott Fitzgerald that a writer should embrace his own pain to become a better writer. Hemingway had to embrace his own pain when he survived two plane crashes in 1954, resulting in spinal damage, internal injuries and a head fracture.”

DeBerg himself, in 2016, survived a crash in a lightweight aircraft that left him with permanent, painful nerve damage to his left leg.

He took Hemingway’s advice to Fitzgerald and began writing his book.

If you thought nothing more could be said or written about Ernest Hemingway, along comes a book that is hard to put down. This book takes readers on a literal and figurative journey around the globe, in Ernest Hemingway’s footsteps.

If you’re a Hemingway fan, or know a friend or family member who is, the book makes a great gift.

Check it out by visiting https://www.wildriverpress.com/product/traveling-the-world-with-hemingway/.

DeBerg has a second book coming out next summer titled “Hemingway New Perspectives, New Inspiration”.

By G. Sam Piatt Contributing Columnist

Reach G. SAM PIATT at gsamwriter@twc.com or (606) 932-3619

