Arozarena, India win Baseball Digest rookie awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India were named rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay.

Arozarena won the American League award Wednesday after batting .274 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs for the AL East champions this season.

He also had 20 stolen bases, 32 doubles, 94 runs and an .815 OPS.

India took the NL honor after hitting .269 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs.

He had 98 runs, 34 doubles, 12 steals and an .835 OPS.

This marks the 50th consecutive season that Baseball Digest has presented rookie of the year awards.

Arozarena received five of seven first-place votes to beat out Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia in balloting announced by the publication.

Both are finalists, along with Rays shortstop Wander Franco, for AL Rookie of the Year in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, which will be announced Monday.

India got six first-place votes, and Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers was the NL runner-up.

India, Rogers and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson are the BBWAA finalists Monday for NL Rookie of the Year.