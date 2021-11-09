Valley boys host skills camp

LUCASVILLE — With the high school boys basketball season soon getting underway, the Valley High School boys basketball program recently held a skills camp for students in grades three thru six.

First-year Indians boys head coach Craig Tackett, an assistant in Lucasville under previous coaches Eric Horton and Norm Persin, said hosting the camp was a way to kick off their season on a positive note.

Forty-six students were in attendance and competed in various skills drills, including ball handling, shooting, passing and defense.

“This would hopefully get the kids, parents, and community excited for basketball season. I just really wanted to get a good start to the season, and I think this camp was exactly that.”

The Ohio high school boys basketball season gets under way on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Forty-nine students from grades three thru six attended the Valley High School boys basketball camp in late October. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Valley-boys-camp-2.jpg Forty-nine students from grades three thru six attended the Valley High School boys basketball camp in late October. Submitted photo

Staff Report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved