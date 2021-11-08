He knew success, but also depression

There’s no doubt that Ernest Hemingway was one of the greatest writers America has produced. In all honesty, though, I must admit I tried unsuccessfully to enjoy several of his novels, including “The Sun Also Rises” and “For Whom the Bell Tolls”, but the only one that connected with me and that I enjoyed from beginning to end was “The Old Man and the Sea.”

In 1953, when he was 54 years old and some were saying he was finished, washed up, “The Old Man and he Sea” earned him the Pulitzer Prize.

The following year he won the acclaim every writer dreams of when he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. That award brings not only fame but also fortune ($100,000).

There’s one story that says he rewrote the last chapter of one of his books more than 30 times. When someone asked him why, he replied, “To get the words right.”

Recalling fond memories of his love for waterfowl hunting, he wrote:

“On a day as cold as this you can remember duck shooting in the blind, hearing the wings go whichy-chu-chu-chu in the dark before daylight. That is the first thing I remember of ducks: the whistly, silk-tearing sound the fast wingbeats make; just as what you remember first of geese is how slow they seem to go when they are traveling, and yet they are moving so fast that the first one you ever killed was two behind he one you shot at, and all that night you kept waking up and remembering how it folded and fell.”

Hemingway didn’t seem to enjoy his fame much. He suffered from depression. He had moved to Ketchum, Idaho. It was there, in 1960, where he was hospitalized for uncontrolled high blood pressure, liver disease, and diabetes.

On July 2, 1961, at age 62, he took a pistol and killed himself.

He is buried in Ketchum.

WATERFOWL FAN

I got off on Hemingway because I’m infatuated with water fowling. I love to see the ducks fly swiftly by; the geese go overhead in the classic V formation.

The only time I ever actually shot ducks was on the Ohio River. We drifted with the current in a boat. The water was in the trees and that’s where the ducks were. The silly creatures would fly out from the Ohio side and head across the river for the Kentucky shore, presenting ideal sots for the boat hunters.

Kentucky’s duck season is scheduled for Nov. 25-28 and Dec. 7 through the end of January, 2022.

The second part of the goose season is set for Nov. 25 through Feb. 15, 2022. That’s for Canada/cackling, white-fronted, brant and snows.

DEER GUN SEASON

Kentucky’s 16-day modern gun season for deer opens next Saturday, Nov. 13, and runs through Nov. 28. In Zone 2, which includes Boyd, Greenup, Lewis and Carter, the statewide deer permit allows the hunter to take four deer. Only one buck, or antlered deer, may be taken during the entire 2021-22 seasons.

Ohio’s 7-day gun season opens the day after Kentucky’s closes. More on it as the season draws near.

Deer hunting occurs in all of Ohio’s 88 counties and an estimated 310,000 hunters participate. In 2020, nearly 410,000 deer

permits were purchased or issued.

Ohio hunters harvested 197,735 deer during the 2020-21 season.

Among this total were 80,003 bucks, accounting for 40% of the total harvest. Does represented 48% of the harvest with 94,771 taken, while 19,629 button bucks were taken, for 10%. Bucks with shed antlers and bucks with antlers less than

3 inches long accounted for 3,332 deer, or 2% of the harvest.

HOLD FAST YOUR DREAMS

“Hold fast your dreams!

Within your heart

Keep one still, secret spot

Where dreams may go

And, sheltered so,

May thrive and grow

Where doubt and fear are not.

O keep a place apart,

Within your heart,

For little dreams to go!”

—-Louise Driscoll (1875-1957)

