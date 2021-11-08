OHSAA Football Playoffs – Regional Semifinal Pairings
Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, Nov. 12.
Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, Nov. 13.
All games kick off at 7 p.m
Games listed with regional seed and overall record.
Home team listed first.
Division III, Region 11
1 Granville (11-0) vs. 4 London (10-2) at Hamilton Township Alumni Stadium
2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 6 Western Brown (10-2) at Waverly Raidiger Field
Division V, Region 17
1 Kirtland (11-0) vs. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (12-0) at Perry Alumni Stadium
2 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) at Louisville Leopard Stadium
Division V, Region 18
1 Tontogany Otsego (11-0) vs. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium
2 Elyria Catholic (10-2) vs. 3 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium
Division V, Region 19
1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 5 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Portsmouth Trojan Coliseum
2 Harvest Prep (8-2) vs. 6 Columbus Academy (8-4) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
Division V, Region 20
1 Cincinnati Taft (9-2) vs. 5 Versailles (11-1) at Bellbrook Miami Valley South Stadium
2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (9-2) vs. 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (12-0) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Field
Division VI, Region 23
1 Fort Frye (9-1) vs. 4 Barnesville (10-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
2 Fairland (10-1) vs. 3 West Jefferson (11-1) at Chillicothe Hernstein Field