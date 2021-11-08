OHSAA Football Playoffs – Regional Semifinal Pairings

Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, Nov. 12.

Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, Nov. 13.

All games kick off at 7 p.m

Games listed with regional seed and overall record.

Home team listed first.

Division III, Region 11

1 Granville (11-0) vs. 4 London (10-2) at Hamilton Township Alumni Stadium

2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 6 Western Brown (10-2) at Waverly Raidiger Field

Division V, Region 17

1 Kirtland (11-0) vs. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (12-0) at Perry Alumni Stadium

2 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) at Louisville Leopard Stadium

Division V, Region 18

1 Tontogany Otsego (11-0) vs. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium

2 Elyria Catholic (10-2) vs. 3 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1) at Tiffin Columbian Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Division V, Region 19

1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 5 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Portsmouth Trojan Coliseum

2 Harvest Prep (8-2) vs. 6 Columbus Academy (8-4) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Division V, Region 20

1 Cincinnati Taft (9-2) vs. 5 Versailles (11-1) at Bellbrook Miami Valley South Stadium

2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (9-2) vs. 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (12-0) at West Chester Lakota West Firebird Field

Division VI, Region 23

1 Fort Frye (9-1) vs. 4 Barnesville (10-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

2 Fairland (10-1) vs. 3 West Jefferson (11-1) at Chillicothe Hernstein Field