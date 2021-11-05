SSU WBB releases 2021-22 schedule

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University women’s basketball program will play 28 contests in DeWayne Burroughs’ first season, with 14 of those affairs coming inside the Waller Gymnasium confines.

Shawnee State will officially open its season on the road at Washington Adventist — on Saturday, Nov. 6 in Takoma Park, Md.

Following that affair, Shawnee State will play home contests against Rio Grande and Ohio Christian, which will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.

Between conference battles, Shawnee State will round out its non-conference slate with a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Adrian, Mich. for the Siena Heights Tournament — on Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 against Lawrence Tech (2 p.m. Saturday) and host Siena Heights (4 p.m. Sunday).

The Bears’ final non-conference bout will take place on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. — against Union (Ky.) at Waller Gymnasium.

As for the Mid-South Conference schedule, Shawnee State’s slate of games are as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 18 — Tennessee-Southern, 6 p.m., home

Saturday, Nov. 20 — Life, Ga., 2 p.m., home

Thursday, Dec. 2 — Lindsey Wilson, 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT, away

Saturday, Dec. 4 — Cumberland, Tenn., 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT, away

Thursday, Dec. 16 — Pikeville, 6 p.m., home

Saturday, Dec. 18 — Cumberlands, Ky., 6 p.m., away

Monday, Jan. 3 — Thomas More, 2 p.m., away

Thursday, Jan. 6 — Georgetown, 6 p.m., home

Saturday, Jan. 8 — Campbellsville, 2 p.m., home

Thursday, Jan. 13 — Freed-Hardeman, 6 p.m., away

Saturday, Jan. 15 — Bethel, Tenn., 2 p.m., away

Thursday, Jan. 20 — Cumberland, Tenn., 6 p.m., home

Friday, Jan. 21 — Lindsey Wilson, 6 p.m., home

Thursday, Jan. 27 — Life (Ga.), 6 p.m., away

Saturday, Jan. 29 — Tennessee Southern, 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT, away

Thursday, Feb. 3 — Cumberlands, Ky., 6 p.m., home

Saturday, Feb. 5 — Pikeville, 6 p.m., away

Monday, Feb. 7 — Thomas More, 2 p.m., home

Thursday, Feb. 10 — Bethel, Tenn., 6 p.m., home

Saturday, Feb. 12 — Freed-Hardeman, 2 p.m., home

Thursday, Feb. 17 — Campbellsville, 6 p.m., away

Saturday, Feb. 19 — Georgetown, 6 p.m., away

All 14 home games will be televised at portal.stretchinternet.com/shawneest.

From a roster standpoint, Shawnee State returns two-time all-MSC honoree Anyia Pride as well as three-year letterwinner Marnae Holland, two-year letterwinner Evelyn Oktavec, and Kam Elzy — who showcased promising flashes during the second half of last season at the point-guard position.

Along with the above quartet, SSU brings in a new class of six individuals to the unit — including Anyiah Quow, Jazmine Davis, Kevanika Brown, Tyeisha Smith, Aquira DeCosta and Nina Carpenter.

Carpenter and Smith are NCAA Division I transfers, while DeCosta — a former five-star recruit who initially signed with Baylor out of high school and played for the Bears during the 2018-19 season — is back in the collegiate ranks.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.