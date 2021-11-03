Posted on by

District 14 volleyball honors


Division III

First Team

Marissa Mullens, Westfall — Player of the Year

Lexi Scott, Zane Trace

Megan Steele, Huntington

Jenna Martin, Adena

Ryleigh Meeker, Wheelersburg

Allison Basye, Huntington

Second Team

Hannah Lougheed, Southeastern

Claire Latham, Westfall

Reagan Lewis, Northwest

Emily Allen, Zane Trace

Lexie Lockwood, Southeastern

Third Team

Sierra Kendall, North Adams

Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg

Camryn Caroll, Adena

Madison Perry, Portsmouth

Ava Jenkins, Northwest

Gracey McCullough, Zane Trace

Honorable Mention

Makaela Lovely, Adena

Keetyn Hupp, North Adams

Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West

Faith Miller, Fairfield

Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West

Hailey Young, Westfall

Harmony Henneberger, Huntington

Maddie Taylor, West Union

Coach of the YearLaura Smith, Adena

Division IV

First Team

Faith Maloney, South Webster

Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame

Olivia Smith, Paint Valley

Bri Claxon, South Webster

Graci Claxon, South Webster

Averi McFadden, Paint Valley

Second Team

Kenzi Ferneau, Western

Kenzie Whitley, New Boston

Summer Bird, Peebles

Addison Cochenour, Eastern

Bella Claxon, South Webster

Hannah Hobbs, Manchester

Honorable Mention

Dylan O’Rourke, New Boston

Jadelyn Lawson, New Boston

Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame

Kyleigh Oliver, Clay

Lydia Carr, Whiteoak

Mallory Boland, Notre Dame

Abbi Stanforth, Paint Valley

Darby Mills, Peebles

Lori Brown, Green

Coach of the Year — Darcee Claxon, South Webster