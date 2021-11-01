Pirates rally in second half past Senators

WHEELERSBURG — Eight days apart from meetings between Portsmouth West and Wheelersburg made this SOC II rivalry quite the contest to begin the Division V OHSAA football playoffs.

With four consecutive scores to close out the game after trailing at half — including three made field goals by placekicker Braxton Sammons — the Pirates (8-3) managed a 23-14 win over the Senators (5-6) to advance into the regional quarterfinals.

A pair of passing touchdowns by Mitchell Irwin to Jeffery Bishop help give West a touchdown lead on two separate occasions — at the 7:03 mark of the first quarter and with just 28 seconds before halftime.

Ethan Glover’s first of two touchdown runs, a four-yard scoring rush, tied the game at 7-7 with 2:24 left in the first quarter.

Sammons’ 30-yard field goal cut ‘Burg’s deficit to 14-10 as time expired in the first half.

Glover gave Wheelersburg its first lead of the game on a 14-yard scoring run less than five minutes into the second half at the 7:12 mark of the third.

He carried the ball 12 times for a game-best 108 yards.

Sammons’ two fourth-quarter field goals put the game on ice in the Pirates’ favor — one from 28 yards away and the second a 43-yard made kick.

Wheelersburg advances to Saturday’s regional quarterfinal game against West Lafayette Ridgewood on the Generals’ home field in Coshocton County.

Ridgewood and Wheelersburg met in the D-V state playoffs each of the prior two seasons, last year going the Generals’ way 13-10.

West 7 7 0 0—14

Burg 7 3 7 6—23

W — Jeffery Bishop, 29-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), 7:03, 1st (7-0 W)

B — Ethan Glover, 4-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 2:24, 1st (7-7 tie)

W —Jeffery Bishop, 25-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), :28, 2nd (14-7 W)

B— Braxton Sammons, 30-yard field goal, :00, 2nd (14-10 W)

B —Ethan Glover, 14-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 7:12, 3rd (17-14 B)

B —Braxton Sammons, 28-yard field goal, 11:16, 4th (20-14 B)

B — Braxton Sammons, 43-yard field goal, 2:41, 4th (23-14 B)

Team Statistics

W B

First downs 12 11

Scrimmage plays 61 46

Rushes-yards 34-82 38-156

Passing yards 148 61

Total yards 230 217

Cmp-Att-Int. 13-27-2 3-8-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 6-50 5-40

Punts-Ave 3-29.7 3-24.3

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —West: Ryan Sissel 24-61, Mitchell Irwin 5-10, Jeffery Bishop 3-6, Ashton Klaiber 2-5; Wheelersburg: Ethan Glover 12-108 2TD, Eli Jones 9-53, Creed Warren 2-16, Derrick Lattimore 5-13, Jake Darling 2-2, Eric Lattimore 3-(-6), Team 5-(-30)

PASSING —West: Mitchell Irwin 12-26-2-141 2TD, Jeffery Bishop 1-1-0-7; Wheelersburg: Eli Jones 3-8-0-61

RECEIVING—West: Jeffery Bishop 6-107 2TD, Ashton Klaiber 3-13, Alex Blevins 2-14, Cole Tipton 1-7, Brandon Anderson 1-7; Wheelersburg: Josh Clark 1-60, Eric Lattimore 1-6, Carson Williams 1-5

West sophomore Jeffery Bishop (18) caught a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Mitchell Irwin during the Senators’ trip to face Wheelersburg in the D-V OHSAA football playoffs. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Jeffery-Bishop-_-West-Burg-1.jpg West sophomore Jeffery Bishop (18) caught a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Mitchell Irwin during the Senators’ trip to face Wheelersburg in the D-V OHSAA football playoffs. Courtesy of Joey Shupert Wheelersburg junior Ethan Glover (24) scored two rushing touchdowns during the Pirates’ 23-14 win over West in the D-V OHSAA football playoffs. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Ethan-Glover-_-Burg-West-1.jpg Wheelersburg junior Ethan Glover (24) scored two rushing touchdowns during the Pirates’ 23-14 win over West in the D-V OHSAA football playoffs. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

‘Burg advances in D-V state playoffs

Staff Report

