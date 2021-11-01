Pirates rally in second half past Senators

WHEELERSBURG — Eight days apart from meetings between Portsmouth West and Wheelersburg made this SOC II rivalry quite the contest to begin the Division V OHSAA football playoffs.
With four consecutive scores to close out the game after trailing at half — including three made field goals by placekicker Braxton Sammons — the Pirates (8-3) managed a 23-14 win over the Senators (5-6) to advance into the regional quarterfinals.
A pair of passing touchdowns by Mitchell Irwin to Jeffery Bishop help give West a touchdown lead on two separate occasions — at the 7:03 mark of the first quarter and with just 28 seconds before halftime.
Ethan Glover’s first of two touchdown runs, a four-yard scoring rush, tied the game at 7-7 with 2:24 left in the first quarter.
Sammons’ 30-yard field goal cut ‘Burg’s deficit to 14-10 as time expired in the first half.
Glover gave Wheelersburg its first lead of the game on a 14-yard scoring run less than five minutes into the second half at the 7:12 mark of the third.
He carried the ball 12 times for a game-best 108 yards.
Sammons’ two fourth-quarter field goals put the game on ice in the Pirates’ favor — one from 28 yards away and the second a 43-yard made kick.
Wheelersburg advances to Saturday’s regional quarterfinal game against West Lafayette Ridgewood on the Generals’ home field in Coshocton County.
Ridgewood and Wheelersburg met in the D-V state playoffs each of the prior two seasons, last year going the Generals’ way 13-10.
* * *
West 7 7 0 0—14
Burg 7 3 7 6—23
W — Jeffery Bishop, 29-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), 7:03, 1st (7-0 W)
B — Ethan Glover, 4-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 2:24, 1st (7-7 tie)
W —Jeffery Bishop, 25-yard pass from Mitchell Irwin (Landon Perkins kick), :28, 2nd (14-7 W)
B— Braxton Sammons, 30-yard field goal, :00, 2nd (14-10 W)
B —Ethan Glover, 14-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 7:12, 3rd (17-14 B)
B —Braxton Sammons, 28-yard field goal, 11:16, 4th (20-14 B)
B — Braxton Sammons, 43-yard field goal, 2:41, 4th (23-14 B)
Team Statistics
W B
First downs 12 11
Scrimmage plays 61 46
Rushes-yards 34-82 38-156
Passing yards 148 61
Total yards 230 217
Cmp-Att-Int. 13-27-2 3-8-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 6-50 5-40
Punts-Ave 3-29.7 3-24.3
——
Individual Leaders
RUSHING —West: Ryan Sissel 24-61, Mitchell Irwin 5-10, Jeffery Bishop 3-6, Ashton Klaiber 2-5; Wheelersburg: Ethan Glover 12-108 2TD, Eli Jones 9-53, Creed Warren 2-16, Derrick Lattimore 5-13, Jake Darling 2-2, Eric Lattimore 3-(-6), Team 5-(-30)
PASSING —West: Mitchell Irwin 12-26-2-141 2TD, Jeffery Bishop 1-1-0-7; Wheelersburg: Eli Jones 3-8-0-61
RECEIVING—West: Jeffery Bishop 6-107 2TD, Ashton Klaiber 3-13, Alex Blevins 2-14, Cole Tipton 1-7, Brandon Anderson 1-7; Wheelersburg: Josh Clark 1-60, Eric Lattimore 1-6, Carson Williams 1-5
