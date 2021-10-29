Lady Jeeps, Mohawks, Putnam excel at district XC

RIO GRANDE — With the return of the annual Southeast District cross country championships to the University of Rio Grande, one veteran Scioto County club is returning to the regionals —along with a newcoming, and up-and-coming, group of girls.

That’s because, at Saturday’s annual district meets, the South Webster Lady Jeeps captured one of two Division III girls runner-up spots —while the Northwest Mohawk men, spearheaded by senior Kailan Marshall’s fourth-place finish, secured the final of eight qualifying posts to the Division II regional meet.

Individually, just two Scioto County runners advanced —but both are now two-time Division II regional qualifiers.

Those would be Portsmouth sophomore Charlie Putnam for the boys and Minford junior Juniper Allen for the girls —as Putnam placed third in the Division II boys race with a fast, and believed to be personal-best, time of 16 minutes and four seconds.

Allen, meanwhile, who was 26th at least season’s district meet at Southeastern —was once again the third-to-last to punch her individual regional-qualifying ticket, as she was 26th again and this time in 21 minutes and 43 seconds.

But back to the Division III girls —and the continued early career success of the Lady Jeeps.

Already champions of several meets this season, including in the ladies division of the Southern Ohio Conference championships, South Webster was third in the team standings of 14 district squads — with a solid score of 95.

They trailed only the two district champions —North Adams with 54 and Westfall with 83.

They were actually the first of two Division III runners-up, as although there is only one race — the district is indeed divided into two for placements and regional qualifications.

The other runner-up was West Union, which had a team score of 104.

The top six D-III girls squads, and any individual which finishes among the top-24 AND is not a member of a qualifying club, moves on to the regional meet —which is once again hosted by Pickerington North High School on Saturday.

The other two teams to advance were fifth-place Huntington (149) and sixth-place Federal Hocking (156).

Green (11th with 254), Northwest (12th with 287) and Symmes Valley (13th with 321) also represented the SOC at Rio Grande.

For the Lady Jeeps, a pair of freshmen led the way with back-to-back finish-line crossings — Marley Kreischer in 13th in 22 minutes and 19 seconds and Kate Mantell (22:20) in 14th and in one second behind her.

Ali Newman, a junior, was next across for the Lady Jeeps —in 25th in 23:06.

Another junior, Macie Rhoads, ran a 23:39 to take 32nd —while South Webster’s fifth counting score was that of freshman Alyssa Yates in 25:34 and in 55th.

The first five runners to cross the finish line count towards a team score —as sixth and seventh-place scores are only utilized in events of tiebreakers.

For South Webster, its final two runners were juniors Ciara Jones (68th in 26:23) and Kennedy Murphy (107th in 30:23).

Marie Souther, a sophomore from Zane Trace, was the girls individual champion in 19:36 —and the only of the 127-runner field to run in under 20 minutes and three seconds.

Abby Cochenour, a senior from Eastern, ended up fourth for the Division III girls with a 21:23.

There were no Scioto County teams or individuals which advanced for the Division III boys —but Wheelersburg (13th with 292) and South Webster (17th with 406) were among the 20 total teams.

Eastern was seventh as a unit with a 215, as two Eagles —sophomore Teagan Werner (4th in 17:24) and freshman Cody Garrett (24th in 18:47) — garnered regional advancement.

Likewise for the Division II girls, only Allen advanced —since she finished among the top 28 individuals AND not on a qualifying team.

Coming close was Wheelersburg senior Amanda Salmons, who was 32nd in 22:18 —but needed to run 22 minutes even to make it.

Wheelersburg, with a team score of 367, was 15th out of 19 in Division II.

Finally, the Mohawk men —after back-to-back years of advancing to the Division II state meet but suffering significant graduation losses for 2021 —managed to make it back to the regional, grabbing that eighth and final spot.

The Mohawks, bolstered by Marshall’s team total of three, had a team score of 213 —and only trailed SOC rival Waverly by two (211).

In addition to Marshall’s 16:26 and fourth-place performance, fellow Mohawk senior Mason Breech cracked the top-20 —and was 19th in 17:39.

Northwest was well out in front of ninth-place Jackson, which was at 259 —and whose lead runners were 28th and 32nd.

The Mohawks had six runners go on Saturday —as the remaining quartet included junior Michael Wamsley (57th in 19:23), sophomore Eragorn Elkins (62nd in 19:29), sophomore Boston Wolfe (88th in 20:24) and sophomore Brady Ruby (130th in 22:23).

Only finishing ahead of the SOC champion Marshall were two Unioto seniors, Corey Schobelock (1st in 16:01) and Gabe Lynch (2nd in 16:01), and of course Portsmouth’s Putnam (3rd in 16:04).

Putnam, the two-time Ohio Valley Conference champion and last season’s state qualifier, improved six spots from his initial district 5K run —and by a full 41 seconds.

There were 156 runners in the boys Division II race.

A complete list of results can be found at www.baumspage.com.

As for the regional meet, it takes place at Pickerington North on Saturday (Oct. 30) —and begins with the Division III girls at 9 a.m.

The Division III boys will follow at 10 a.m., the Division II girls at noon, and finally the Division II boys go at 1 p.m.

Northwest senior Kailan Marshall (left), with a time of 16 minutes and 26 seconds, placed fourth in the Division II boys race as part of the annual Southeast District cross country meet on Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_District-XC-Marshall-NHS.jpg Northwest senior Kailan Marshall (left), with a time of 16 minutes and 26 seconds, placed fourth in the Division II boys race as part of the annual Southeast District cross country meet on Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Portsmouth sophomore Charlie Putnam (left), with a time of 16 minutes and four seconds, placed third in the Division II boys race as part of the annual Southeast District cross country meet on Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_District-XC-Putnam-PHS.jpg Portsmouth sophomore Charlie Putnam (left), with a time of 16 minutes and four seconds, placed third in the Division II boys race as part of the annual Southeast District cross country meet on Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. Paul Boggs | Daily Times The South Webster Lady Jeeps —including freshmen Marley Kreischer (669) and Kate Mantell (670) and junior Ali Newman (672) — were one of two Division III district runners-up as part of the annual Southeast District cross country meet on Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_District-XC-SW-team.jpg The South Webster Lady Jeeps —including freshmen Marley Kreischer (669) and Kate Mantell (670) and junior Ali Newman (672) — were one of two Division III district runners-up as part of the annual Southeast District cross country meet on Saturday at the University of Rio Grande. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

2 Scioto teams, 2 runners advance to regional

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

