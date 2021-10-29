New Boston YBL signups set

NEW BOSTON — The New Boston Youth Basketball League is holding its annual signups, for boys and girls in grades kindergarten thru sixth, from Monday, Nov. 1 thru Monday, Nov. 15.

All signups will take place in Room 7 of the New Boston Community Center.

Monday, Nov. 1 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For questions or more information, please contact Steve Hamilton at (740) 352-5906, or go to the New Boston Youth Basketball League Facebook page.