Jeeps crush Peebles in district

SOUTH WEBSTER — The South Webster Jeeps, now winners of 22 volleyball matches this season, just had —perhaps —their easiest victory to date.

And, that goes against conventional wisdom —when the contests should be getting more difficult with the deeper in the tournament they go.

But on Monday, top-seeded South Webster won 25-3, 25-7 and 25-9 over visiting and ninth-seeded Peebles —part of the four-match Southeast District Division IV district semifinal bracket.

The Jeeps are now a stellar 22-1, having notched their 19th consecutive victory —following their only loss of the season, which was a three-set sweep at the Division III Southeast District’s top seed Adena.

Against Peebles, the Jeeps amounted 36 kills, 23 aces, 34 assists and 33 digs.

Faith Maloney muscled for almost half of those kills with 17 —as Bri Claxon collected seven, Skylar Zimmerman five, Rylee McGraw four and Natalie Adkins the other three.

Speaking of three, that was the total number of kills for the overmatched Indians.

Bella Claxon (33) set for all but one assist — with Maloney managing the other.

And, speaking of 17, Bri Claxon served for that many aces —as Bella Claxon had three; with one apiece by Maloney, Grace Claxon and Riley Raynard.

Grace Claxon, the senior libero, led the defensive charge with 11 digs —as Bri Claxon secured seven and Bella Claxon another four.

Bella Claxon had both of the Jeeps’ solo blocks, while she and Maloney mustered two block assists apiece.

The Jeeps, aiming directly for their third consecutive Division IV district championship, play Paint Valley —the district’s fifth-seeded squad —in the championship match on Thursday.

First serve is set for 6 p.m. at Piketon High School.

The Bearcats, of the rugged Scioto Valley Conference, swept fourth-seeded Notre Dame (25-21, 25-23, 25-18) in another district semifinal on Monday.

South Webster senior Grace Claxon (1) returns a serve during the Jeeps’ Division IV Southeast District semifinal volleyball match against Peebles on Monday at South Webster High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Peebles-SW-Grace-Claxon.jpg South Webster senior Grace Claxon (1) returns a serve during the Jeeps’ Division IV Southeast District semifinal volleyball match against Peebles on Monday at South Webster High School. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved