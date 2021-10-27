Pirates sweep Hornets, win sectional

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates, winners of 18 consecutive volleyball matches, simply started on Thursday what they hope is another important winning streak.

That’s because the Pirates, also winners of four straight Southeast District Division III district championships, captured yet another sectional title —this time making it an easy 25-11, 25-9 and 25-10 sweep of the visiting Coal Grove Hornets.

With the victory, the fifth-seeded Pirates pushed their record to now 19-3 —as only in 1989 and 1993 since 1988 have the Orange and Black not won a sectional championship.

While Wheelersburg is much younger this season given graduation losses of significance, the Pirates reversed an early 0-2 mark —by reeling off 18 wins in a row.

Their only setbacks are against outright Southern Ohio Conference Division II champion and Division IV frontrunner South Webster, in the season opener and regular-season finale —and at Waverly with their second match of the year.

Against the 20th-seeded Hornets, the Pirates played well again, amounting 35 kills and a like number of assists —along with serving up nine aces, blocking solo seven attacks, and digging up 43 balls.

A pair of senior hitters, Ryleigh Meeker and Lexie Rucker, recorded a dozen kills apiece —as junior Makenna Walker collected five.

Speaking of Walker, the setter amassed 30 assists, while she and Rucker registered nine aces each.

Defensively, Meeker muscled for five solo blocks and assisted on two others —as freshman Catie Boggs bagged four kills and two block assists.

Boggs also had 10 digs, as libero Kiera Kennard led in that category with 12.

The Pirates returned home, and returned to the familiar Division III district semifinals, on Wednesday evening against Alexander.

Wheelersburg’s Madison Whittaker (5) goes up for a kill, as teammates Ryleigh Meeker (23) and Makenna Walker look on, during the Pirates’ Division III sectional championship volleyball sweep of Coal Grove on Thursday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_CG-Burg-Volleyball-.jpg Wheelersburg’s Madison Whittaker (5) goes up for a kill, as teammates Ryleigh Meeker (23) and Makenna Walker look on, during the Pirates’ Division III sectional championship volleyball sweep of Coal Grove on Thursday. Courtesy of Josh Wilson

