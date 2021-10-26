Mohawks knock off NA, win sectional

SEAMAN — The Northwest Mohawks made the stops defensively, and thus made it through to the Southeast District Division III district semifinal round.

That’s because the 10th-seeded Mohawks, following their 7-0 semifinal shutout over Western, managed to pull off a mild upset for the sectional championship —winning at seventh-seeded North Adams on Thursday by a count of 2-1.

Northwest, with now a 10-7-1 record, got six saves from goalkeeper Logan Shepherd — including a pair of “absolute beauties that could have changed the game”.

“It was a great team win tonight for us. The kids played extremely hard and gave everything they had for 80 minutes. Defense had a solid game overall, and offense took advantage of our opportunities,” said Northwest coach Josh Keeney.

The Mohawks had both goals in the opening half —including the initial one only a minute and 17 seconds in, when Jay Jenkins scored off a Levi Tackett assist.

The other was late in the first —a Gavin Lute-Defoe counter which was unassisted and with only 2:38 to play.

Cameron Campbell, with 18 minutes left, cut the Mohawk lead in half to 2-1 —but Northwest never allowed North Adams another goal.

The Green Devils’ goalkeeper, Trey Hoop, had 13 saves — on 15 Northwest shots at him.

The Mohawks returned to the road, and returned to tournament play on Tuesday, with a Division III district semifinal at second-seeded Valley.

Northwest 2 0 — 2

North Adams 0 1 —1

N — Jay Jenkins (Levi Tackett assist), 38:43, 1st (1-0 N)

N — Gavin Lute-Defoe (unassisted), 2:38, 1st (2-0 N)

NA — Cameron Campbell (unassisted), 18:00, 2nd (2-1 N)

Staff Report

