Indians edge Dragons 2-0, win sectional

LUCASVILLE —Austin Sommers scored both of the host Indians’ goals, Lucie Ashkettle assisted on one, and second-seeded Valley avoided an upset in capturing a Division III boys soccer sectional championship on Thursday.

Sommers scored in each half, as the Indians escaped an upset bid by 15th-seeded Fairland —in the form of a 2-0 victory.

The Indians recorded a dozen shots on goal and seven corner kicks, but only accounted for the two goals by Sommers —although the visiting Dragons didn’t mount much offense.

Chris Queen, the Valley sophomore goalkeeper, was credited with a pair of saves.

Valley —in going a perfect 8-0-0 in sweeping through the Southern Ohio Conference Division I slate for that first league championship since 2002 — raised its record to 15-1-1.

The Indians’ only loss was 3-0 and at out-of-league SOC II champion Minford on Sept. 20 —and only tie was a 0-0 stalemate against Unioto on Oct. 16.

Valley returned home, and returned to Division III district semifinal action, on Tuesday against 10th-seeded Northwest.

