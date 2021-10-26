Falcons claim soccer sectional

MINFORD —The Minford Falcons found the net three times in the opening half, and tallied twice more before the midway point of the second —en route to capturing a Division III boys soccer sectional championship victory on Thursday.

The top-seeded squad in the entire Southeast District Division III tournament, the Falcons’ 5-1 win over 17th-seeded Eastern Brown raised their stellar record to now 16-1-0.

For first-year head coach Jacob Hackworth, it is the first sectional title at his alma mater —which also went a perfect 10-0-0 in winning the Southern Ohio Conference Division II title.

The Falcons’ top scorer in senior forward Zane Miller, both in goals and in total points, was involved in the first four goals —scoring twice and assisting twice.

Miller assisted on a Myles Montgomery marker with 26 minutes remaining in the opening half, then scored off a Gavin Downey assist at the 18-minute mark to make it 2-0.

With 10:26 to play in the opening 40 minutes, Miller assisted on an Adam Crank goal, which stood for the 3-0 halftime advantage.

In the second half, and only 11 minutes and 20 seconds in, Miller made it 4-0 with his second counter —as Troy Rhodes then finished the fifth and final goal with 21-and-a-half minutes remaining.

Montgomery, the freshman standout, assisted on both of those Falcon tallies.

Eastern Brown averted the shutout with 2:45 to play —on a free kick by Christian Hoskins.

The Falcons dominated the Warriors on the stat sheet as well, outshooting them 31-7, including a 3-1 (18-6) margin in shots on goal.

Minford senior goalkeeper Levi Coriell made five saves, while Michael Bonilla of Eastern Brown was busy with 11.

The Falcons also blanked the Warriors with corner kicks, 7-0.

Minford returned home, and returned to Division III district semifinal play, on Tuesday against eighth-seeded South Webster.

Minford’s Troy Rhodes scored the Falcons’ fifth and final goal during their 5-1 Division III boys soccer sectional championship victory over Eastern Brown on Thursday at Minford High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Eastern-Brown-Minford-soccer-1-1.jpg Minford’s Troy Rhodes scored the Falcons’ fifth and final goal during their 5-1 Division III boys soccer sectional championship victory over Eastern Brown on Thursday at Minford High School. Courtesy of Patrick Phillips of Glory Days Photography

