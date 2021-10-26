Hart scores 6 TDs, ND rolls East

SCIOTOVILLE — Corey Hart wore his sunglasses at night.

Meanwhile, Gavin Hart — apparently — just finds the end zone at night.

Just don’t switch the blade on the guy in shades, oh no.

Hart — the Notre Dame Titans’ standout sophomore running back — had six rushing touchdowns, two two-point conversion runs, 40 total points, 23 carries and a whopping 213 rushing yards, all as the Titans toppled the host East Tartans 50-20 on Friday night in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I football bout at Allard Park in Sciotoville.

That’s right.

Hart hit for four-fifths of the Titans’ total points, which marked the third time this season — with the initial being the season opener against Lewis County (Ky.) — that Notre Dame hit half a hundred on the scoreboard.

Incidentally, that final score against the visiting Lions was also 50-20.

Notre Dame also shut out Eastern two weeks ago by a count of 52-0.

With Friday’s victory over East, the Titans’ turnaround regular season concluded at 7-2 —and at 2-2 in the SOC I.

Notre Dame’s game against Green in week seven was canceled.

East, meanwhile, which had two weeks worth of back-to-back games get canceled in weeks four and five, finished 5-3 —and at 2-3 in the league.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the Titans scored the first 21 points in a matter of nine minutes and 20 seconds in the second —with Nolan Heiland returning a punt 35 yards to paydirt, plus Hart TD runs of nine and 29 yards.

The Titans, in the third frame, kept the advantage at 21 points —with Hart scoring from one yard and nine yards to make it 27-6 and 35-14 respectively.

Hart’s second nine-yarder, with 28 seconds remaining in the quarter, kept the advantage at 21 points —thanks to his first two two-point conversion run.

Finally, in the fourth, he first found the end zone for his second 29-yard gallop —tacking on his other two-point run for a 43-20 tally with 4:47 remaining.

Twenty-seven seconds later, Hart had his half-dozen —plunging in from three yards out, as Dylan Seison’s fourth and final successful extra point kick made it 50-20 and initiated the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule.

The Titans’ total scoring was simple to figure out — Hart had 40, Heiland had six, and Seison’s four extra points made for four.

The Tartans, meanwhile, committed three turnovers with two lost fumbles and one interception — and although they got within 15 or fewer points three times, never crept closer.

Austin Baughman from a yard with three seconds showing in the second, Levi Justice from three yards out with 1:43 left in the third, and Dylan Fitzgerald from six yards away with 6:51 in the fourth made up for the three Tartan touchdowns.

The closest East got was a 27-14 deficit, when Cam Justice ran in the two-point conversion after Levi Justice’s TD.

In addition to Hart’s big night on the ground, 213 yards on 23 carries to be exact, NDHS quarterback Wyatt Webb was perfect through the air.

Webb went 7-for-7 with 80 yards, completing two passes apiece to three Titans —including Carter Campbell for 34 yards.

Beau Hobbs had 44 rushing yards on six carries for Notre Dame, as Seison carried the ball three times (35 yards) and caught two (11 yards).

Notre Dame, the third-seeded squad in the Division VII Region 28 state playoffs, returns home —and tangles with 14th-seeded and 6-4 Troy Christian on Saturday night.

Kickoff time is set for 7 p.m. inside historic Spartan Municipal Stadium.

The Tartans, meanwhile, must travel as the 13th seed to fourth-seeded and 7-3 DeGraff Riverside —for that opening-round Region 28 playoff tilt.

With the expansion of the OHSAA state playoffs to 16 teams per region this year, and no bye weeks with that, the top eight squads secure first-round home games.

* * *

Notre Dame 0 21 14 15— 50

East 0 6 8 6 —20

ND—Nolan Heiland, 35-yard punt return (Dylan Seison kick), 10:57, 2nd (7-0 ND)

ND— Gavin Hart, 9-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 3:42, 2nd (14-0 ND)

ND — Gavin Hart, 29-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 1:37, 2nd (21-0 ND)

E— Austin Baughman, 1-yard run (run failed), :03, 2nd (21-6 ND)

ND — Gavin Hart, 1-yard run (kick blocked), 7:23, 3rd (27-6 ND)

E — Levi Justice, 3-yard run (Cam Justice run), 1:43, 3rd (27-14 ND)

ND — Gavin Hart, 9-yard run (Gavin Hart run), :28, 3rd (35-14 ND)

E — Dylan Fitzgerald, 6-yard run (run failed), 6:51, 4th (35-20 ND)

ND — Gavin Hart, 29-yard run (Gavin Hart run), 4:47, 4th (43-20 ND)

ND — Gavin Hart, 3-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 4:20, 4th (50-20 ND)

Team Statistics

ND E

First downs 17 15

Scrimmage plays 47 51

Rushes-yards 42-310 37-183

Passing yards 80 98

Total yards 390 281

Cmp-Att-Int. 7-7-0 4-9-1

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2

Penalties-yards 11-81 5-40

Punts-Ave 1-35 1-32

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Notre Dame: Gavin Hart 23-213 6TD, Beau Hobbs 6-44, Dylan Seison 3-35, Nolan Heiland 1-22, Cody Metzler 4-8, Wyatt Webb 5-(-12); East: not available

PASSING —Notre Dame: Wyatt Webb 7-7-0-80; East: not available

RECEIVING— Notre Dame: Carter Campbell 2-34, ,Matt Boldman 2-17, Dylan Seison 2-11, Cody Metzler 1-18; East: not available

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_ND_logo-3-1-1.jpeg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved