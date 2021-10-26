Pirates back in districts

WHEELERSBURG — Wheelersburg’s Class of 2022 boys soccer seniors can officially say they were a part of four sectional title teams.
With Thursday’s 10-0 win over Belpre in a Division III sectional final, the Pirates’ soccer program won its fourth consecutive sectional championship and will return to the district stage — where they’ll be looking to repeat as district champs.
Wheelersburg took an early 2-0 lead with goals by Nathan Sylvia (37:51) and Jackson Schwamburger (36:50) in the first four minutes.
Braxton Rase, Austin Collier, and a trio of Max Hagans scores helped push the Pirates ahead of the Golden Eagles 7-0 at halftime.
Connor Estep, Nathan Sylvia and Ethan Hochstetler each scored Pirate goals in the second half in the 10-0 victory.
The No. 3-seed Pirates hosted No. 6-seed Zane Trace in a D-III district semifinal on Tuesday.
The winner will face the winner of Valley-Northwest in a district final on Saturday (Oct. 30) at Waverly’s Raidiger Field.
Scoring:
First Half:
37:51 Nathan Sylvia (Jacob Saxby)
36:50 Jackson Schwamburger (Braxton Rase)
27:26 Braxton Rase (Jackson Schwamburger)
22:21 Max Hagans (unassisted)
21:02 Max Hagans (Braxton Rase)
17:09 Austin Collier (unassisted)
10:33 Max Hagans (unassisted)
Second Half:
34:40 Connor Estep (Max Hagans)
25:37 Nathan Sylvia (Braxton Rase)
7:35 Ethan Hochstetler (Jacob Schwamburger)