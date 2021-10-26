Pirates back in districts

WHEELERSBURG — Wheelersburg’s Class of 2022 boys soccer seniors can officially say they were a part of four sectional title teams.

With Thursday’s 10-0 win over Belpre in a Division III sectional final, the Pirates’ soccer program won its fourth consecutive sectional championship and will return to the district stage — where they’ll be looking to repeat as district champs.

Wheelersburg took an early 2-0 lead with goals by Nathan Sylvia (37:51) and Jackson Schwamburger (36:50) in the first four minutes.

Braxton Rase, Austin Collier, and a trio of Max Hagans scores helped push the Pirates ahead of the Golden Eagles 7-0 at halftime.

Connor Estep, Nathan Sylvia and Ethan Hochstetler each scored Pirate goals in the second half in the 10-0 victory.

The No. 3-seed Pirates hosted No. 6-seed Zane Trace in a D-III district semifinal on Tuesday.

The winner will face the winner of Valley-Northwest in a district final on Saturday (Oct. 30) at Waverly’s Raidiger Field.

Scoring:

First Half:

37:51 Nathan Sylvia (Jacob Saxby)

36:50 Jackson Schwamburger (Braxton Rase)

27:26 Braxton Rase (Jackson Schwamburger)

22:21 Max Hagans (unassisted)

21:02 Max Hagans (Braxton Rase)

17:09 Austin Collier (unassisted)

10:33 Max Hagans (unassisted)

Second Half:

34:40 Connor Estep (Max Hagans)

25:37 Nathan Sylvia (Braxton Rase)

7:35 Ethan Hochstetler (Jacob Schwamburger)

Wheelersburg senior Jacob Saxby (5) controls possession near midfield during the Pirates’ 10-0 win over Belpre in a Division III sectional final. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Belpre-BURG-Soccer-Saxby-1-1.jpg Wheelersburg senior Jacob Saxby (5) controls possession near midfield during the Pirates’ 10-0 win over Belpre in a Division III sectional final. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com