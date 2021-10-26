Vikings’ late score clinches SOC I title

McDERMOTT — It wouldn’t be an SOC I championship game between Northwest and Symmes Valley without late-game dramatics.

After the Mohawks won in Willow Wood a year ago on a last-second field goal for the league title, the Vikings entered Roy Rogers Field on Friday night — and themselves scored in the game’s final seconds for a win.

Vikings quarterback Grayson Walsh kept a quarterback sneak up the middle and into the end zone from the Northwest 1-yard line with 16 seconds remaining, putting the Vikings ahead 15-13 after the Mohawks had scored 13 unanswered points.

After being shut out in the first half, touchdown runs by Austin Newman and Brayden Campbell in the second half gave Northwest much-needed momentum.

In the first quarter, Symmes Valley forced three Northwest turnovers on consecutive drives en route to a 9-0 lead at the halftime break.

Ethan Patterson’s 29-yard touchdown run gave the Vikings a 6-0 lead with 1:56 left in the first quarter, and a Gavin Yates 26-yard made field goal put Symmes Valley ahead by two possessions.

The 15-13 win in the final seconds cemented Symmes Valley’s undefeated regular season (9-0) — and its second outright SOC I title in three years.

The Vikings will host KIPP Columbus in the first round of the Division VI OHSAA football playoffs this Saturday night in Willow Wood as the No. 5-seed.

Northwest, now 5-5, will travel to face Harvest Prep on Saturday night as the No. 15 seed in the opening round of the Division V, Region 19 playoffs.

BOX SCORE

Symmes Valley: 6 3 0 6 — 15

Northwest: 0 0 7 6 — 13

Team Statistics

Teams Symmes Valley Northwest Plays 49 53 First Downs 15 13 Yards (Pass-Rush) 248 (44-204) 269 (39-230) Turnovers 2 3 Penalties 9 for 79 yards 3 for 25 yards Time of Possession 24:44 23:16

Scoring Plays

SV — 29-yard run, Ethan Patterson (missed PAT); 1:56 1Q 6-0 SV

SV — 26-yard FG, Gavin Yates; 4:42 2Q 9-0 SV

N — 1-yard run, Austin Newman (Jay Jenkins made PAT); 4:16 3Q 9-7 SV

N — 2-yard run, Brayden Campbell (two-point failed); 8:46 4Q 13-9 N

SV — 1-yard run, Grayson Walsh (two-point failed); :16 4Q 15-13 SV

Individual Stats

Passing — Grayson Walsh (SV) 4/6 44 yards; Austin Newman (N) 3/5 39 yards

Rushing — Ethan Patterson (SV) 23-135 TD, Levi Niece (SV) 6-47, Grayson Walsh (SV) 10-19 TD, Sam McCleese (SV) 1-3; Wyatt Brackman (N) 14-103, Austin Newman (N) 14-84 TD, Brayden Campbell (N) 12-44 TD, Alex Baer (N) 4-16, Jesse Copas (N) 3-(-1), Waylon McGlone (N) 1-(-16)

Receiving — Levi Niece (SV) 2-27, Ethan Patterson (SV) 2-17; Brayden Campbell (N) 3-39

Northwest senior quarterback Austin Newman (14) carries the ball during the Mohawks’ home game versus Symmes Valley at Roy Rogers Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Austin-Newman-_-Northwest-Symmes-1.jpg Northwest senior quarterback Austin Newman (14) carries the ball during the Mohawks’ home game versus Symmes Valley at Roy Rogers Field. Courtesy of Nick Kingery, Mohawk Media

