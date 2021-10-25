Falcons pull away from Valley

MINFORD —This time, Minford made sure the rivalry of Lucasville-Minford Road went its way.

That’s because, in a bounce-back regular season for the Falcons, they ended it with a decisive second-half runaway from the visiting Valley Indians —scoring 35 of the game’s final 37 points, including all 28 of the second-half markers en route to capturing a 45-9 victory on Friday night inside the Falcons’ Nest.

That’s correct, as an Indians’ 11-yard second-quarter touchdown pass made it 10-7 in favor of the Falcons —followed by a second-stanza Valley safety which made it 17-9.

Otherwise, this encounter was all Falcons from opening kickoff to closing whistle.

Minford forced three Valley turnovers, and limited the Indians to only 52 rushing yards on 28 carries —all while scoring six offensive touchdowns, following a 26-yard first-quarter field goal by Myles Montgomery.

The 45-9 final was the Falcons’ largest lead, and raised their record to 6-3 —and a final 3-2 tally in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II.

The Falcons’ week-four affair with Washington Court House was canceled.

The Indians, meanwhile, went 1-4 in the SOC II —part of 4-6 overall.

Montgomery made all half-dozen of his extra-point attempts following his field goal, as Jeffery Pica had two rushing touchdowns and Trenton Zimmerman two receiving touchdowns — one short range and one longer-range for each.

Pica plunged from a first-quarter yard away, before scampering 37 yards to make it 24-9 in the third frame.

Zimmerman’s first TD catch was from five yards out, as his 23-yarder from quarterback Devin Parker pumped the lead up to 31-9.

Speaking of the senior Parker, he (two yards) and Tysen Kingery (one yard) concluded the scoring —with a pair of short fourth-quarter runs.

The ground-oriented Falcons, which doubled up the Indians 16-7 in first downs, finished with 318 total yards —including 213 in rushing on 34 tries.

Pica (88 yards) and Parker (74 yards) posted 15 totes apiece, while Kingery carried four times for 48 yards.

Parker completed two-thirds of his 15 passes for 105 yards —with Ethan Connally catching five for 48, Zimmerman three for 37, and Jackson Shoemaker two for 20.

Both teams will be on the road for first-round state playoff games —and both on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

With the expansion of the OHSAA state playoffs to 16 teams per region this year, and no bye weeks with that, the top eight squads secure first-round home games.

The 10th-seeded Falcons face seventh-seeded Amanda-Clearcreek in Division V Region 19, while the 14th-seeded Indians venture to third-seeded West Jefferson in Division VI Region 23.

* * *

Valley —0 9 0 0 — 9

Minford 10 7 14 14 —45

M — Myles Montgomery, 26-yard field goal, 1st (3-0 M)

M — Jeffrey Pica, 1-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 1st (10-0 M)

V — name not available, 11-yard pass from name not available (PAT kick good), 2nd (10-7 M)

M— Trenton Zimmerman, 5-yard pass from Devin Parker (Myles Montgomery kick), 2nd (17-7 M)

V — safety, 2nd (17-9 M)

M — Jeffrey Pica, 37-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 3rd (24-9 M)

M — Trenton Zimmerman, 23-yard pass from Devin Parker (Myles Montgomery kick), 3rd (31-9 M)

M — Devin Parker, 2-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 4th (38-9 M)

M — Tysen Kingery, 1-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 4th (45-9 M)

Team Statistics

V M

First downs 7 16

Scrimmage plays 48 49

Rushes-yards 28-52 34-213

Passing yards 127 105

Total yards 179 318

Cmp-Att-Int. 9-20-2 10-15-0

Fumbles-lost NA-2 NA-0

Penalties-yards 3-19 7-65

Punts-Ave NA NA

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Valley: not available; Minford: Jeffrey Pica 15-88 2TD, Devin Parker 15-74 TD, Tyson Kingery 4-48 TD, Colin Parker 1-3

PASSING —Valley: not available; Minford: Devin Parker 10-15-0-105 2TD

RECEIVING—Valley: not available; Minford: Ethan Connally 5-48, Trenton Zimmerman 3-37 2TD, Jackson Shoemaker 2-20

Minford’s Ethan Connally (4) catches a pass in front of Valley defender Carter Nickle (10) during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at Minford High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Valley-Minford-FB.jpg Minford’s Ethan Connally (4) catches a pass in front of Valley defender Carter Nickle (10) during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at Minford High School. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Staff report

