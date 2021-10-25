OHSAA Football Playoffs – 1st Round Pairings

OHSAA Football Playoffs – First Round Pairings

Division I, II, III and IV games are Friday, October 29.

Division V, VI and VII games are Saturday, October 30.

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Games listed with regional seed and overall record.

Division IV, Region 15

16 Vincent Warren (3-7) at 1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-0)

15 Newark Licking Valley (2-7) at 2 St. Clairsville (9-1)

14 Belmont Union Local (5-4) at 3 New Concord John Glenn (6-3)

13 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (4-3) at 4 Heath (8-2)

12 Duncan Falls Philo (6-4) at 5 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-2)

11 Mc Arthur Vinton County (6-3) at 6 Byesville Meadowbrook (8-2)

10 Cambridge (6-4) at 7 Carrollton (7-3)

9 Columbus Linden McKinley (8-2) at 8 Marengo Highland (7-3)

Division IV, Region 16

16 Waynesville (5-5) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

15 Dayton Oakwood (4-6) at 2 Eaton (9-1)

14 Washington Court House Washington (4-5) at 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (8-1)

13 Dayton Northridge (7-3) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1)

12 Germantown Valley View (5-5) at 5 Waverly (8-1)

11 Cincinnati Shroder (4-2) at 6 Bethel-Tate (8-1)

10 Cincinnati Indian Hill (5-5) at 7 West Milton Milton-Union (9-1)

9 Cleves Taylor (5-5) at 8 St. Paris Graham Local (6-3)

Division V, Region 19

16 Wellston (5-5) at 1 Ironton (9-1)

15 McDermott Northwest (5-5) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (6-2)

14 Coshocton (5-4) at 3 Piketon (9-0)

13 Columbus Bishop Ready (5-5) at 4 West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1)

12 Portsmouth West (5-5) at 5 Wheelersburg (7-3)

11 Baltimore Liberty Union (6-4) at 6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (6-4)

10 Minford (6-3) at 7 Amanda-Clearcreek (6-4)

9 Portsmouth (7-3) at 8 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-2)

Division VI, Region 23

16 Johnston Northridge (5-5) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (7-1)

15 Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-5) at 2 Proctorville Fairland (8-1)

14 Lucasville Valley (4-6) at 3 West Jefferson (9-1)

13 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-4) at 4 Barnesville (7-1)

12 Columbus KIPP (6-4) at 5 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (9-0)

11 Fredericktown (5-5) at 6 Galion Northmor (8-2)

10 Worthington Christian (7-2) at 7 Columbus Africentric Early College (6-3)

9 Centerburg (6-3) at 8 Nelsonville-York (7-3)

Division VII, Region 28

16 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-6) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0)

15 Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy (3-7) at 2 New Madison Tri-Village (9-1)

14 Troy Christian (6-4) at 3 Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-2)

13 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (5-3) at 4 De Graff Riverside (7-3)

12 Fayetteville-Perry (5-5) at 5 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-2)

11 Ansonia (6-4) at 6 St. Henry (7-3)

10 Lockland (4-4) at 7 New Bremen (7-3)

9 Springfield Catholic Central (7-3) at 8 Fort Loramie (4-6)