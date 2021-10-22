Jeeps top Flyers in sectional final

SOUTH WEBSTER — The No. 8-seed South Webster Jeeps punched their return ticket to the Division III district tournament with their 4-2 win over No. 9-seed Ironton St. Joe.

Despite the Flyers taking an 1-0 lead with a Johnson goal (10:44 1H), the Jeeps (9-7-2) scored the equalizer less than six minutes later when Trae Zimmerman found the back of the net unassisted (16:08 1H).

Connor Bender scored the final three Jeep goals (16:08 1H, 33:53 1H, 58:39 2H) as his first put South Webster ahead for good and the final two came as insurance goals. Each of Bender’s three scores were assisted by Zimmerman.

South Webster attempted 12 shots on goal while the Flyers had five.

Jeeps goalie Jaren Lower had three saves in the winning effort.

South Webster will travel to No. 1-seed Minford on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5:00 p.m. in a Division III district semifinal.

The Jeeps fell to the Falcons in both regular season meetings between the two in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play (3-0 on Sept. 7, 2-0 on Oct. 5).

South Webster’s Sam Hanes (18) battles for possession during the Jeeps’ 4-2 win over Ironton St. Joe in a Division III sectional final. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Sam-Hanes-_-SW-ISJ.jpg South Webster’s Sam Hanes (18) battles for possession during the Jeeps’ 4-2 win over Ironton St. Joe in a Division III sectional final. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

Staff Report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved