Lady Mohawks win 3rd straight sectional

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks volleyball team won the program’s third consecutive Division III sectional title with their 3-0 win (25-15, 25-15, 25-9) over Wellston in McDermott.
The No. 6-seed Lady Mohawks will next host No. 7 Nelsonville-York with a in a D-III district semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m.
Senior setter Reagan Lewis tallied 27 assists, five kills, and four ace serves in the win. Lewis also recorded her 2,500th assist in a Lady Mohawk uniform, previously breaking the 2K mark as a setter earlier this season.
Kloe Montgomery led Northwest with a team-best 10 kills. Faith Jewett had nine kills, Audrey Knittel had six and one block, and Ava Jenkins and Abby Springs each had four kills.
© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved