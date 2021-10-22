Lady Mohawks win 3rd straight sectional

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Lady Mohawks volleyball team won the program’s third consecutive Division III sectional title with their 3-0 win (25-15, 25-15, 25-9) over Wellston in McDermott.

The No. 6-seed Lady Mohawks will next host No. 7 Nelsonville-York with a in a D-III district semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m.

Senior setter Reagan Lewis tallied 27 assists, five kills, and four ace serves in the win. Lewis also recorded her 2,500th assist in a Lady Mohawk uniform, previously breaking the 2K mark as a setter earlier this season.

Kloe Montgomery led Northwest with a team-best 10 kills. Faith Jewett had nine kills, Audrey Knittel had six and one block, and Ava Jenkins and Abby Springs each had four kills.

Staff Report

