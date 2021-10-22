Lady Pirates blank ZT, win sectional

WHEELERSBURG — A fast start and a shutout in goal helped the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates girls soccer team win their second consecutive Division III sectional title.

The No. 3-seed Lady Pirates defeated visiting No. 14-seed Zane Trace 5-0 at Ed Miller Stadium, improving their overall record to 13-2-2.

A trio of goals in an 11-minute span from Mia Vastine, Bella Miller, and Jocelyn Tilley helped give Wheelersburg a 3-0 edge going into halftime. Miller assisted Vastine’s goal to start ‘Burg’s scoring (28:10 1H), while Annie Coriell assisted Miller’s less than five minutes later (23:25 1H).

Grace Charles’ pair of second half goals (31:42, 9:39 2H) helped seal Wheelersburg’s win, the first being assisted by Tilley.

Senior goal keeper tallied four saves and she and the Lady Pirates defense helped pitch a shutout over the Lady Pioneers.

Being a top-four seed in the district, the Lady Pirates earned the right to host Monday’s district semifinal versus No. 6-seed North Adams.

The Lady Pirates and Lady Green Devils will meet at Ed Miller Stadium on Oct. 25 with first kick scheduled for 6 p.m.

* * *

Zane Trace 0 0 —0

Wheelersburg 3 2 — 5

W — Mia Vastine (Bella Miller assist), 28:10, 1st (1-0 W)

W — Bella Miller (Annie Coriell assist), 23:25, 1st (2-0 W)

W —Jocelyn Tilley (unassisted), 17:22, 1st (3-0 W)

W — Grace Charles (Jocelyn Tilley assist), 31:42, 2nd (4-0 W)

W — Grace Charles (unassisted), 9:39, 2nd (5-0 W)

Wheelersburg junior Annie Coriell (17) kicks the ball ahead during the Lady Pirates’ Division III girls soccer sectional championship match against Zane Trace on Wednesday at Ed Miller Stadium. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_ZT-at-Burg-girls-soccer-.jpg Wheelersburg junior Annie Coriell (17) kicks the ball ahead during the Lady Pirates’ Division III girls soccer sectional championship match against Zane Trace on Wednesday at Ed Miller Stadium. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com

Staff report

