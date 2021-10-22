Lady Pirates blank ZT, win sectional

WHEELERSBURG — A fast start and a shutout in goal helped the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates girls soccer team win their second consecutive Division III sectional title.
The No. 3-seed Lady Pirates defeated visiting No. 14-seed Zane Trace 5-0 at Ed Miller Stadium, improving their overall record to 13-2-2.
A trio of goals in an 11-minute span from Mia Vastine, Bella Miller, and Jocelyn Tilley helped give Wheelersburg a 3-0 edge going into halftime. Miller assisted Vastine’s goal to start ‘Burg’s scoring (28:10 1H), while Annie Coriell assisted Miller’s less than five minutes later (23:25 1H).
Grace Charles’ pair of second half goals (31:42, 9:39 2H) helped seal Wheelersburg’s win, the first being assisted by Tilley.
Senior goal keeper tallied four saves and she and the Lady Pirates defense helped pitch a shutout over the Lady Pioneers.
Being a top-four seed in the district, the Lady Pirates earned the right to host Monday’s district semifinal versus No. 6-seed North Adams.
The Lady Pirates and Lady Green Devils will meet at Ed Miller Stadium on Oct. 25 with first kick scheduled for 6 p.m.
* * *
Zane Trace 0 0 —0
Wheelersburg 3 2 — 5
W — Mia Vastine (Bella Miller assist), 28:10, 1st (1-0 W)
W — Bella Miller (Annie Coriell assist), 23:25, 1st (2-0 W)
W —Jocelyn Tilley (unassisted), 17:22, 1st (3-0 W)
W — Grace Charles (Jocelyn Tilley assist), 31:42, 2nd (4-0 W)
W — Grace Charles (unassisted), 9:39, 2nd (5-0 W)
