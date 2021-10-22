Jeeps sweep Belpre, win sectional

SOUTH WEBSTER — The top-seeded team in the Division IV Southeast District volleyball seeding, the South Webster Lady Jeeps, continued their path to a third-consecutive district championship with a 3-0 win (25-6, 25-11, 25-12) over Belpre on their home court.

The win over the Lady Golden Eagles — South Webster’s 18th consecutive win of the 2021 season — improved their overall record to 21-1.

Faith Maloney and Bri Claxon led the Lady Jeeps with 11 kills apiece as their team total for kills in the match was 31.

Maloney had six aces, sophomore Skylar Zimmerman had four ace serves, with South Webster finishing with 15 ace serves as a team across the three sets.

Bella Claxon totaled a team-best 25 assists in the win.

South Webster will host No. 9-seed Peebles in a D-IV district semifinal on Monday, Oct. 25 seeking a return to the district final.

South Webster’s Natalie Adkins (7) goes up for a kill over a Belpre blocker during Wednesday’s Division IV sectional championship volleyball match at South Webster High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Belpre-SW-VBall.jpg South Webster’s Natalie Adkins (7) goes up for a kill over a Belpre blocker during Wednesday’s Division IV sectional championship volleyball match at South Webster High School. Ed Litteral | Daily Times

