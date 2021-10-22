Lady Tigers back in districts

NEW BOSTON — The last time the New Boston Lady Tigers volleyball team reached the Division IV district tournament, second year head coach Ali Herrforth and her class of 2018 teammates were seniors at Glenwood High School.

With their 3-1 win over Western on Wednesday inside Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium, the 2021 Lady Tigers became the first New Boston team to reach the Division IV district stage since 2017.

As the No. 3-seed in the D-IV Southeast District seeding, the Lady Tigers earned the right to host their sectional win over the No. 14-seed Lady Indians and Monday’s district semifinal.

“This is one of the best group of girls I’ve ever coached. They get after it in practice, sometimes they want to practice longer,” Herrforth said, after their win over Western. “So proud of them and the work they’ve put in.”

New Boston took the first two sets over Western (25-21, 29-27) and won the fourth set in decided fashion (25-15) after the Lady Indians rallied and took set three (23-25).

Junior Dylan O’Rourke led the Lady Tigers with a team-high 11 kills, with senior Kenzie Whitley totaling eight in the win.

Cadence Williams finished with six kills and Raegen Helphinstine had five.

Sophomore Jadelyn Lawson had 28 total assists against the Lady Indians as Herrforth praised her team’s assist numbers and their ability to swing and get kills.

“We’ve been working on swinging at the ball a lot. I think tonight showed how much they’ve worked on that, and our setter Jadelyn Lawson did a great job. I can’t wait to see her continue to grow.”

On the defensive side, Whitley led NB with 25 digs, O’Rourke had 18, and Riley McClintic finished with 14.

New Boston will host No. 6-seed Southern in a D-IV district semifinal on Monday, Oct. 25 at 6:00 p.m.

The Tornadoes defeated No. 11 seed Manchester in their own sectional final 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-8).

“Next two days of practice we’re going to be working toward getting better. There was some things tonight that we could have done better that we want to fix going into that Southern game. Have to stay on our toes and getting after it,” Herrforth said. “Really proud of this team being the No. 3 seed out of 19 teams, I think that says a lot.”

New Boston junior Dylan O’Rourke (15) led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills during their 3-1 win over Western inside Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_IMG_1086.jpg New Boston junior Dylan O’Rourke (15) led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills during their 3-1 win over Western inside Homer Pellegrinon Gymnasium. Jacob Smith | Daily Times The 2021 New Boston Lady Tigers volleyball team defeated Western 3-1 to win the program’s first D-IV sectional title since 2017. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_IMG_1125.jpg The 2021 New Boston Lady Tigers volleyball team defeated Western 3-1 to win the program’s first D-IV sectional title since 2017. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

NB beats Western in sectional final

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

