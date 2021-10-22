Hunters remember days of November

Just one week left in what I believe has been one of the most beautiful and pleasant Octobers on record.

Then comes 30 days of November, a month hunters remember for good times with family and friends in deer camp – going out each day in pursuit of the white-tailed deer.

November also brings out waterfowlers in pursuit of hunting ducks and geese. It’s also remembered for the fall season on the wild turkey.

November is replete with important dates, the two most notable being Veterans Day-Armistice Day Nov. 11 and Thanksgiving on the 25th.

It could be remembered as the month for canals. The Erie Canal opened in New York in 1825, on the 4th; The Suez Canal opened Nov. 17, 1869; and the United States and Panama signed the treaty that provided for the Panama Canal on November 18, 1903.

The first mechanically ventilated underwater tunnel in the world, the Holland Tunnel, opened to traffic on November 13, 1927, and Abraham Lincoln gave his Gettysburg Address on November 19, 1863.

A lot of folks who made a success of life chose November to come kicking and screaming into the world. Sir Winston Churchill and Mark Twain barely made it on the 30th, Twain in 1835 and Churchill in 1874.

The first and, to date, only female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, was born on Nov. 19, 1917.

BACK TO THE OUTDOORS

Whoa, whoa! Wait a minute here. I’m getting carried away, drifting far from my subject of November hunting.

Kentucky’s 16-day modern gun season for whitetails opens the 13th and runs through the 28h. Ohio’s 7-day gun season opens Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 5.

Ohio, which has an unusually large number of archery hunters, got its 2021 deer archery season off with success. They killed 16,095 deer through last Sunday. The season opened Sept. 15 and runs through Feb. 6, 2022.

However, that harvest is down from the 20,112 averages taken during the past three years.

The number of Ohio hunters pursuing deer with archery equipment continues to grow. During the 2020-21 deer season, 48% of deer were taken with archery equipment, including 33% using a crossbow and 15% using a vertical bow. Overall, archery hunters harvested more than 93,000 deer last season, the highest total on record.

Nearly 410,000 deer permits were sold or issued in Ohio during 2020. Deer hunting is allowed in all of the state’s 88 counties. An estimated 310,000 hunters take part.

Most of the deer harvest takes place in eastern or south-central Ohio. Coshocton County led the state with 6,715 deer taken during the 2020-21 season.

A few stats on Ohio’s seasons: Hunters harvested 197,735 deer during the 2020-21 season. Among this total were 80,003 bucks, accounting for 40% of the total harvest. Does stood for 48% of the harvest with 94,771 taken, while 19,629 button bucks were taken, for 10%. Bucks with shed antlers and bucks with antlers less than 3 inches long accounted for 3,332 deer, or 2% of the harvest.

An added two-day gun season is offered Dec. 18, 19. Deer muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 8, through Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

LOVE THOSE ACORNS

Many of Kentucky’s and Ohio’s native wildlife species depend on oak trees and the acorns they produce to get them through the winter.

Ohio Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said more than 90 forest wildlife species depend on acorns for survival. These include deer, squirrels, wild turkeys, woodpeckers, blue jays, raccoons, foxes, coyotes, ruffed grouse, and wood ducks.

And mice.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife annually surveys oak trees for acorn abundance at 38 wildlife areas. This year’s survey results showed an average of 40% of white oaks and 49% of red oaks bore fruit, meaning white oak production is slightly above average and red oak production is slightly below average.

The big white oak tree in my neighbor’s yard has littered the ground with healthy acorns. There’s also a patch of woods behind my sister-in-law’s home, located three houses down the street. It holds several oak trees that have dropped acorns.

I knew that before checking because the red squirrels quit raiding my birdfeeder. They evidently prefer acorns to birdseed.

UNATTAINABLE IDEAL

I saw a man pursuing the horizon;

Round and round they sped.

I accosted the man.

“It is futile,” I said,

“You can never” –

“You lie,” he cried,

And ran on.

— Stephen Crane (1871-1900)

By G. Sam Piatt Contributing Columnist

Reach G. SAM PIATT at gsamwriter@twc.com or (606) 932-3619

