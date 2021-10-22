FALL SCOREBOARD — Oct. 21
Division III Boys Soccer — Sectional Finals
Minford 5, Eastern Brown 1
South Webster 4, Ironton St. Joseph 2
Peebles 1, Lynchburg-Clay 0
Leesburg Fairfield 1, South Point 0
Valley 2, Fairland 0
Northwest 2, North Adams 1
Wheelersburg 10, Belpre 0
Zane Trace 6, Clay 0
Division III Volleyball — Sectional Finals
Adena 3, Piketon 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-6)
Meigs Eastern 3, Portsmouth 2 (25-19, 14-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-8)
Northwest 3, Wellston 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-9)
Nelsonville-York 3, Eastern Brown 0 (25-14, 25-4, 25-10)
Zane Trace 3, Federal Hocking 0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-18)
Fairland 3, Leesburg Fairfield 0
Wheelersburg 3, Coal Grove 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-10)
Alexander 3, North Adams 2 (19-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19, 15-10)
Westfall 3, Chesapeake 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-16)
New Lexington 3, South Point 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-16)
Huntington 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-17)
West 3, Southeastern 2 (12-25, 25-18, 25-15, 14-25, 15-10)