OHSAA Football Computer Ratings — Oct. 19 (entering Week 10)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday afternoon.

The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report this Sunday, Oct. 24, — when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

The final computer ratings will be posted late this Saturday night (Oct. 23) or early Sunday morning (Oct. 24).

Schools have until 10 a.m. on Sunday to challenge any ratings.

If there are any changes, the final ratings will be posted no later than 2 p.m. on Sunday, and the first-round playoff pairings will be released at approximately 3 p.m.

During the playoffs, the first and second round games are hosted by the better-seeded team.

Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals).

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights.

All playoff games begin at 7 p.m.

This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2021/2021HarbinWeek9.pdf

2021 OHSAA Football Playoff Information: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021/2021-OHSAA-Football-Playoffs-Coverage

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings.

The 71 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region (Divisions IV, V, VI and VII) are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated.

The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (9-0) 21.4977, 2. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-1) 19.8312, 3. Youngstown Ursuline (5-3) 18.2619, 4. Salem (7-2) 16.8351, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-2) 15.6448, 6. Navarre Fairless (8-1) 15.6019, 7. Perry (7-2) 14.6349, 8. Cle. Glenville (6-3) 14.1487, 9. Peninsula Woodridge (6-3) 12.3877, 10. Lisbon Beaver (7-2) 12.0877, 11. Poland Seminary (6-3) 11.3232, 12. Gates Mills Hawken (5-4) 10.7573, 13. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-4) 10.2955, 14. Girard (5-4) 9.5125, 15. Canton South (6-3) 8.9596, 16. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-4) 8.5088, 17. Chagrin Falls (4-5) 6.3895, 18. Struthers (4-5) 5.883, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-7) 3.5024, 20. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-8) 3.1667

Region 14 – 1. Bellevue (8-1) 24.3278, 2. Van Wert (8-1) 20.0667, 3. LaGrange Keystone (7-1) 19.3181, 4. Port Clinton (8-1) 19.2525, 5. Clyde (7-2) 18.8167, 6. Wooster Triway (6-1) 17.6875, 7. Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1) 15.9854, 8. Sandusky Perkins (6-3) 15.95, 9. Shelby (7-2) 15.7438, 10. Bellville Clear Fork (6-3) 13.0253, 11. Wauseon (6-3) 10.5778, 12. Tol. Scott (5-4) 10.1875, 13. Rossford (5-4) 9.5585, 14. Galion (4-5) 8.1667, 15. Huron (5-4) 8.0202, 16. Milan Edison (5-4) 7.9722, 17. Oberlin Firelands (5-4) 6.9885, 18. Bryan (5-4) 5.9944, 19. Napoleon (3-6) 4.7172, 20. Upper Sandusky (3-6) 4.1722

Region 15 – 1. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-0) 26.6212, 2. St. Clairsville (8-1) 21.2814, 3. New Concord John Glenn (6-2) 18.2386, 4. Carrollton (6-3) 15.4757, 5. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-2) 14.7884, 6. Heath (7-2) 14.3163, 7. Byesville Meadowbrook (7-2) 13.6111, 8. Cambridge (6-3) 12.2619, 9. Cols. Linden McKinley (7-2) 11.6123, 10. Sparta Highland (6-3) 10.8299, 11. Duncan Falls Philo (5-4) 9.8713, 12. Belmont Union Local (5-3) 8.8276, 13. McArthur Vinton County (5-3) 8.1674, 14. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (3-3) 7.9683, 15. Newark Licking Valley (2-6) 7.7784, 16. Vincent Warren (3-6) 6.9324, 17. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-5) 6.3623, 18. Zanesville Maysville (3-6) 6.076, 19. Circleville Logan Elm (3-6) 5.9885, 20. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-6) 3.9116

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (9-0) 24.1592, 2. Eaton (9-0) 23.2828, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (8-0) 21.7169, 4. Waverly (7-1) 20.3125, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-1) 19.1148, 6. Bethel-Tate (7-1) 17.9375, 7. West Milton Milton-Union (8-1) 14.3222, 8. Cleves Taylor (5-4) 12.0321, 9. Cin. Indian Hill (5-4) 11.9388, 10. Germantown Valley View (5-4) 11.303, 11. Cin. Shroder (3-2) 10.3, 12. Day. Northridge (6-3) 10.0111, 13. Washington C.H. Washington (4-4) 9.9318, 14. St. Paris Graham Local (5-3) 9.8729, 15. Day. Oakwood (3-6) 9.6667, 16. Waynesville (5-4) 8.9192, 17. Greenfield McClain (4-4) 8.5655, 18. Hillsboro (3-6) 5.0647, 19. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-6) 4.2556, 20. Urbana (2-7) 3.6869

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (8-0) 27.6721, 2. Canfield South Range (9-0) 21.4353, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (9-0) 21.1007, 4. Bellaire (8-1) 19.816, 5. Garrettsville Garfield (9-0) 19.2182, 6. Ravenna Southeast (8-0) 15.983, 7. Mantua Crestwood (5-3) 11.5247, 8. Akron Manchester (5-4) 10.6736, 9. Burton Berkshire (6-3) 10.6111, 10. Richmond Edison (6-3) 10.348, 11. Columbiana Crestview (4-4) 8.8807, 12. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-4) 8.1181, 13. Conneaut (4-5) 7.1705, 14. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (4-5) 6.7885, 15. Youngstown Liberty (5-4) 6.7323, 16. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-5) 6.6389, 17. Rootstown (4-5) 5.8043, 18. Jefferson Area (3-6) 5.0687, 19. Rayland Buckeye Local (2-5) 4.8961, 20. Warrensville Hts. (2-5) 3.9402

Region 18 – 1. Tontogany Otsego (8-0) 20.5959, 2. Elyria Cath. (7-2) 19.02, 3. Bloomdale Elmwood (7-1) 17.8713, 4. Lewistown Indian Lake (7-2) 17.0556, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (6-3) 16.4343, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-1) 15.2565, 7. Pemberville Eastwood (7-1) 14.9346, 8. Richwood North Union (7-2) 12.9943, 9. Kansas Lakota (6-3) 9.0591, 10. Genoa Area (4-5) 8.4766, 11. Lima Bath (5-4) 8.15, 12. Doylestown Chippewa (4-4) 7.2898, 13. Brooklyn (4-5) 6.8394, 14. Bucyrus Wynford (4-5) 5.0522, 15. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-5) 4.9261, 16. West Salem Northwestern (3-6) 4.3611, 17. Oak Harbor (5-4) 4.2109, 18. Marion Pleasant (1-8) 4.0505, 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-6) 3.5918, 20. Millbury Lake (2-7) 2.1254

Region 19 – 1. Piketon (8-0) 20.7955, 2. Ironton (8-1) 20.2222, 3. West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-0) 19.936, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-2) 18.1234, 5. Wheelersburg (6-3) 16.693, 6. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-3) 14.4708, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-3) 14.2652, 8. Portsmouth (7-2) 12.4626, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (7-2) 11.4232, 10. Portsmouth West (5-4) 10.9931, 11. Minford (5-3) 10.8939, 12. Baltimore Liberty Union (5-4) 10.6304, 13. Coshocton (4-4) 7.9346, 14. Wellston (5-4) 7.5058, 15. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-3) 7.4444, 16. McDermott Northwest (5-4) 7.3889, 17. Cols. Bishop Ready (4-5) 7.3264, 18. McConnelsville Morgan (2-5) 4.7987, 19. New Lexington (3-6) 4.5343, 20. Pomeroy Meigs (2-6) 2.9527

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Taft (6-2) 21.8095, 2. Camden Preble Shawnee (9-0) 16.8167, 3. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (7-2) 16.6874, 4. Versailles (8-1) 14.85, 5. Reading (6-2) 14.7273, 6. Springfield Shawnee (6-3) 13.5505, 7. Brookville (7-2) 12.5444, 8. Cin. Mariemont (6-3) 11.9444, 9. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-3) 10.2527, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-3) 9.9048, 11. Williamsburg (5-4) 8.9444, 12. Springfield Greenon (6-2) 8.2247, 13. Blanchester (4-4) 8.2159, 14. Sabina East Clinton (5-4) 7.383, 15. Cin. Madeira (4-5) 7.1576, 16. Carlisle (4-5) 6.6389, 17. Day. Meadowdale (5-3) 6.5082, 18. Cin. Finneytown (3-6) 3.2222, 19. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-6) 2.8452, 20. Cin. Clark Montessori (1-5) 1.6603

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Leavittsburg LaBrae (8-1) 17.4826, 2. Mogadore (7-2) 16.2778, 3. New Middletown Springfield (8-1) 16.0848, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (8-1) 15.7446, 5. Creston Norwayne (7-2) 12.8696, 6. Sullivan Black River (6-3) 11.4965, 7. Middlefield Cardinal (6-3) 10.9232, 8. East Canton (5-2) 9.7922, 9. Brookfield (5-3) 9.2045, 10. Hanoverton United (7-1) 9.0844, 11. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-4) 8.5785, 12. Canton Central Cath. (3-6) 8.4072, 13. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-4) 7.6458, 14. Andover Pymatuning Valley (5-3) 6.3873, 15. Garfield Hts. Trinity (3-6) 4.4232, 16. Wellington (4-5) 4.3865, 17. Newton Falls (3-6) 3.5729, 18. Mineral Ridge (3-5) 3.261, 19. Oberlin (2-7) 3.0143, 20. Wickliffe (1-7) 1.9816

Region 22 – 1. Archbold (9-0) 20, 2. Ashland Crestview (9-0) 19.547, 3. Carey (8-1) 18.6429, 4. Columbus Grove (9-0) 17.8167, 5. Liberty Center (7-2) 16.3737, 6. Defiance Tinora (8-1) 16.1717, 7. Gibsonburg (7-1) 12.8929, 8. Collins Western Reserve (6-3) 11.2953, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-1) 10.8788, 10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (5-2) 9.9398, 11. Attica Seneca East (6-3) 7.5828, 12. Bluffton (5-4) 7.3571, 13. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-3) 5.1941, 14. Van Buren (3-5) 4.5934, 15. Delta (4-5) 4.4622, 16. Sherwood Fairview (3-6) 3.2475, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-6) 2.899, 18. Metamora Evergreen (2-7) 1.9158, 19. Bucyrus (2-7) 1.8278, 20. Northwood (3-4) 1.6429

Region 23 – 1. Beverly Fort Frye (6-1) 19.7124, 2. Proctorville Fairland (7-1) 18.5305, 3. West Jefferson (9-0) 18.1927, 4. Galion Northmor (8-1) 15.4467, 5. Barnesville (7-1) 14.2649, 6. Cols. Africentric (6-2) 14.1265, 7. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (8-0) 13.3553, 8. Nelsonville-York (6-3) 11.4766, 9. Centerburg (6-2) 10.7216, 10. Worthington Christian (6-2) 9.8139, 11. KIPP Columbus (6-3) 7.155, 12. Lucasville Valley (4-5) 6.5281, 13. Johnstown Northridge (5-4) 5.6215, 14. Fredericktown (4-5) 5.1616, 15. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-4) 5.027, 16. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-5) 4.5723, 17. Marion Elgin (3-6) 4.4141, 18. Grandview Hts. (2-6) 3.4261, 19. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-6) 3.4097, 20. Ironton Rock Hill (3-4) 3.1614

Region 24 – 1. Mechanicsburg (9-0) 14.932, 2. Harrod Allen East (6-3) 13.9596, 3. Arcanum (7-2) 10.7604, 4. Coldwater (7-2) 10.1061, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-4) 8.2865, 6. Cin. Gamble Montessori (6-2) 8.1948, 7. Cin. Country Day (6-2) 7.0417, 8. Springfield Northeastern (6-3) 7.0034, 9. Anna (4-5) 6.7828, 10. Milford Center Fairbanks (5-4) 6.2063, 11. Jamestown Greeneview (5-4) 6.1566, 12. Delphos Jefferson (3-6) 4.5, 13. Fort Recovery (3-6) 4.0444, 14. New Paris National Trail (4-5) 3.7611, 15. Chillicothe Huntington (2-6) 3.625, 16. Cin. Deer Park (2-7) 3.6181, 17. Frankfort Adena (3-6) 2.7867, 18. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (2-5) 2.6901, 19. Casstown Miami East (3-6) 2.1944, 20. North Lewisburg Triad (2-7) 1.8384

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Norwalk St. Paul (7-1) 17.673, 2. Lucas (7-1) 15.9653, 3. Independence (7-2) 13.5531, 4. Dalton (7-2) 12.2468, 5. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-3) 11.8052, 6. Salineville Southern (7-2) 11.2203, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-2) 10.6948, 8. Lowellville (7-2) 9.0326, 9. Malvern (7-2) 8.6593, 10. Youngstown Valley Christian (6-2) 7.5, 11. Plymouth (4-4) 7.2784, 12. Vienna Mathews (6-2) 7.1372, 13. Toronto (4-5) 6.8321, 14. Ashland Mapleton (3-5) 5.1985, 15. Windham (4-4) 5.003, 16. Greenwich South Central (3-5) 4.702, 17. Monroeville (3-6) 4.5906, 18. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-6) 3.8889, 19. Wellsville (3-4) 3.1293, 20. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-5) 2.8182

Region 26 – 1. Lima Central Cath. (8-1) 17.2188, 2. Edon (8-1) 16.4912, 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-1) 15.7283, 4. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-1) 12.0922, 5. McComb (8-1) 11.7708, 6. Leipsic (6-3) 10.6869, 7. Antwerp (7-2) 9.0903, 8. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-3) 9.0333, 9. Defiance Ayersville (5-3) 8.5556, 10. Convoy Crestview (6-3) 7.8111, 11. Lima Perry (5-4) 7.5057, 12. Sycamore Mohawk (4-5) 7.2727, 13. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-2) 7.1592, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (6-3) 6.7743, 15. Spencerville (4-5) 6.5667, 16. Arlington (7-2) 6.2222, 17. Pandora-Gilboa (5-4) 6.1181, 18. Tiffin Calvert (4-5) 4.5483, 19. Delphos St. John’s (3-6) 3.0505, 20. Ada (1-8) 2.5889

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (8-1) 15.9433, 2. Shadyside (7-1) 14.5089, 3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (8-0) 14.4787, 4. Howard East Knox (7-2) 14.1916, 5. Glouster Trimble (6-2) 13.25, 6. Waterford (6-2) 13.0008, 7. Hannibal River (5-4) 8.4327, 8. New Matamoras Frontier (5-2) 8.0938, 9. Caldwell (4-4) 7.25, 10. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-4) 6.75, 11. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (5-4) 5.7906, 12. Danville (4-5) 4.6478, 13. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-4) 4.5506, 14. Corning Miller (3-4) 4.0342, 15. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-6) 3.5842, 16. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (3-6) 3.5293, 17. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-7) 3.1159, 18. Reedsville Eastern (3-4) 3.0992, 19. Racine Southern (4-4) 2.8885, 20. Bridgeport (2-6) 1.8586

Region 28 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 24.404, 2. New Madison Tri-Village (8-1) 13.3222, 3. DeGraff Riverside (7-2) 11.65, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (6-2) 11.3521, 5. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-2) 10.5136, 6. St. Henry (6-3) 9.7285, 7. New Bremen (6-3) 8.9512, 8. Fayetteville-Perry (5-4) 7.0573, 9. Ansonia (5-4) 6.8056, 10. Springfield Cath. Central (6-3) 5.6319, 11. Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-2) 5.2526, 12. Lockland (3-4) 5.1331, 13. Troy Christian (5-4) 4.6884, 14. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (3-6) 4.5863, 15. Fort Loramie (3-6) 4.3617, 16. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-5) 4.1667, 17. Hamilton New Miami (2-5) 2.6216, 18. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-6) 2.2722, 19. Beaver Eastern (1-7) 1.9911, 20. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (2-6) 1.9195