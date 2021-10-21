Lady Titans win 3rd straight outright SOC

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Lady Titans volleyball program completed a pair of program goals in their most recent victories.

With their 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-14) win over Clay on Saturday, ND completed a 10-0 record against Southern Ohio Conference Division I opponents — and earned its third straight outright league title.

With their three-set (25-11, 25-8, 25-11) win over Eastern on Wednesday in Portsmouth in a Division IV sectional final, the 2021 Lady Titans (14-7) won the program’s ninth consecutive sectional title — a streak that began in the 2013 postseason.

Sophomore Gwen Sparks led Notre Dame over the Lady Eagles with a team-high 10 kills.

Sophomores Gracie Ashley and Katie Strickland both had seven kills.

Freshman Bree Hicks had a team-high six ace serves, and junior Mallory Boland led the Lady Titans with 13 digs.

Juniors Annie Dettwiller and Kamryn Bradford finished with 17 and 14 assists, respectively.

As the No. 4 seed in the Southeast District Division IV seedings, the Lady Titans will host No. 5 seed Paint Valley in the district semifinals on Monday (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m.

Back in D-IV district tournament

Staff report

