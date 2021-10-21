Jeeps, Clay get D-III soccer sectional wins

South Webster 8, Wellston 0

SOUTH WEBSTER— The South Webster Jeeps scored seven first-half goals, and added a Drew Willis marker in the second, in capturing an easy 8-0 Division III boys soccer sectional semifinal win on Tuesday over the visiting Wellston Golden Rockets.

The eighth-seeded Jeeps are now 8-7-2, while Wellston was completing just its second season as a varsity soccer program.

Connor Bender had a hat trick for the Jeeps — scoring goals two, four and seven — and was assisted on his first tally by Dylan Shupert.

Brock Campbell collected two goals, the first and fifth, and was assisted by Bender on his second score and by Kaleb Mantel on his first.

The Jeeps got Campbell’s first goal just three minutes and 42 seconds into the match, which was all the points they needed.

Mantel also assisted on Willis’ goal, which was only 5:48 into the second half.

Kody Mantel scored the Jeeps’ third goal, and Sam Hanes had their sixth —as both were unassisted along with both Bender’s final two tallies.

The Jeeps fired 42 shots, including 16 on goal at Wellston keeper Evan Canter, who made eight saves.

The Golden Rockets recorded one shot, and it was on goal, as Aiden McGraw made the stop.

South Webster also had four corner kicks compared to none for Wellston.

The Jeeps returned home, and returned to tournament play, on Thursday for the Division III sectional championship tilt against Ironton St. Joseph.

Clay 1, Rock Hill 0

PEDRO — The Clay Panthers have come on late in the season, and posted their biggest win of their rebuilding campaign to date.

That’s because, as the Southeast District Division III’s 22nd seed and playing at 11th-seeded Rock Hill on Tuesday, the Panthers pitched a 1-0 upset shutout —and advanced to play another match.

The Panthers got the game’s only goal eight minutes in —an unassisted marker by Jack Holbrook.

With the victory, Clay raised its record to 4-11-2 — and more importantly returned to the road and to tournament play on Thursday.

The Panthers played at sixth-seeded Zane Trace for the sectional championship.

Fairland 2, Portsmouth 1, OT

PROCTORVILLE — The visiting Portsmouth Trojans took the 15th-seeded Fairland Dragons to overtime, but lost 2-1 in a Division III boys soccer sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

The Trojans took a 1-0 first-half lead at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium, before Sam Miller scored only two minutes and 11 seconds into the second half for Fairland’s tie.

Gabe Polcyn scored the game-winning goal in overtime —exactly seven minutes and 42 tics in.

The Dragons returned to tournament play on Thursday —at second-seeded Valley for a sectional championship bout.

South Webster’s Kody Mantel (31) assisted on two goals and scored once as part of the Jeeps’ 8-0 victory over visiting Wellston on Tuesday during their Division III boys soccer sectional semifinal match. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Wellston-SW-Mantel-1.jpg South Webster’s Kody Mantel (31) assisted on two goals and scored once as part of the Jeeps’ 8-0 victory over visiting Wellston on Tuesday during their Division III boys soccer sectional semifinal match.

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved