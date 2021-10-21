Posted on by

Fall Scoreboard — October 20


Division III Girls Soccer — Sectional Finals

Rock Hill 14, New Lexington 0

Ironton St. Joe 2, Alexander 1 (OT)

Fairfield 7, Piketon 1

Lynchburg-Clay 13, Northwest 0

Eastern Brown 7, Westfall 0

Minford 1, Fairland 0

Wheelersburg 5, Zane Trace 0

North Adams 7, South Point 0

Division IV Volleyball — Sectional Finals

South Webster 3, Belpre 0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-12)

Peebles 3, Whiteoak 1 (22-25, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11)

Notre Dame 3, Eastern Pike 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-18)

Paint Valley 3, Clay 0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-15)

Trimble 3, South Gallia 0 (25-3, 25-11, 25-12)

Waterford 3, Symmes Valley 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-21)

New Boston 3, Western 1 (25-21, 29-27, 23-25, 25-15)

Southern 3, Manchester 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-8)

