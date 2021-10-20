Valley soccer takes SOC I outright

LUCASVILLE — The 2021 Valley boys soccer team became the first Indians team since 2002 to win the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship outright.

This fall, the Indians defeated league opponents eight times in eight games by a 49-4 combined margin of victory.

Valley clinched their outright league title with a 3-1 win over Ironton St. Joe on Oct. 12, and two days later defeated New Boston 4-1 to clinch a perfect record in SOC games.

In the title-clinching win over the Flyers, Bryce Stuart scored a pair of goals, while Chase Ruby and Austin Sommers added a score each.

Stuart, JR Holbrook, and Davey Petry all had an assist on Indian goals in the win.

As a result of their 14-1-1 regular season record, Valley was seeded as the No. 2 team in the Southeast District Division III boys soccer tournament brackets.

The Indians will host Fairland on Thursday, Oct. 21 in a D-III sectional final. A win at the sectional stage and Valley will host the winner of No. 7 North Adams and No. 10 Northwest in a district semifinal in Lucasville.

The 2021 Valley Indians boys soccer team won the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship for the first time since 2002. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Valley-soccer.jpeg The 2021 Valley Indians boys soccer team won the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship for the first time since 2002. Submitted photo

Staff Report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

