Mohawks march on in sectional

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Mohawks, having gotten defensive late in this boys soccer season, simply did so again on Tuesday.

That’s because the host and 10th-seeded Mohawks muscled a 7-0 shutout of the visiting Western Indians —in a Division III sectional semifinal inside Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field.

Northwest allowed just one Western shot on goal —which was stopped by goalkeeper Logan Shepherd, and didn’t give up any corner kicks to the Indians.

Instead, with the overwhelming majority of the match played in the Mohawks’ offensive half and even third —they took 20 shots at Indians’ keeper Logan Thompson, and peppered Western with three first-half goals and four more second-half markers.

Levi Bruch scored all the goals Northwest needed for the win with his counter — off a Levi Tackett assist — only three minutes and 14 seconds in.

From there, sophomore striker Caleb Lewis landed a hat trick for a 4-0 advantage — scoring two late first-half goals followed by his third with 15 minutes remaining.

Lewis’ third and final tally, as Gavin Lute-Defoe assisted on his first and third goals, kick-started the Mohawks’ second-half barrage — which featured three goals in two-and-a-half minutes and finally a fourth at the 8:45 mark.

Jay Jenkins and Lute-Defoe dialed up unassisted goals for the 6-0 advantage with 12-and-a-half minutes remaining —while Lewis assisted Tackett on the seventh and final Mohawk marker.

Thompson was credited with 13 saves, as the Mohawks —which also had four corner kicks —could have possibly reached the double-digit scoring total, had they converted on even more of their shots.

“We’ve been playing pretty well defensively lately. We got out to a decent start early, then kind of relaxed through the first half, and we let them hang around for a while. The second half, we put some things together and got some goals there,” said Northwest coach Josh Keeney. “We had possession for most of the game, and I think they had two or three decent opportunities the entire game.”

Northwest, which was a heavy favorite for Tuesday’s outcome, raised its record to 9-7-1 —having tied 3-3 at South Webster earlier in the season, before last week’s 1-0 shutout of the visiting Jeeps.

But now, Northwest’s next opponent is seventh-seeded North Adams —for Thursday’s Division III sectional championship.

The Mohawks scrimmaged the Green Devils during the preseason, as Keeney calmly explained he likes his charges’ chances.

First touch is set for 5 p.m. at North Adams High School in Adams County.

“Looking forward to the matchup with North Adams over there. It’s going to be a physical game with them, it always is when we play. We play hard, they play hard. But if we play the way we’re capable of playing, we can pull the ‘upset’,” said Keeney. “If both teams play up to par, it will be a dogfight.”

* * *

Western 0 0 — 0

Northwest 3 4 — 7

N — Levi Bruch (Levi Tackett assist), 36:46, 1st (1-0 N)

N — Caleb Lewis (Gavin Lute-Defoe assist), 8:23, 1st (2-0 N)

N — Caleb Lewis (unassisted), 2:34, 1st (3-0 N)

N — Caleb Lewis (Gavin Lute-Defoe assist), 15:01, 2nd (4-0 N)

N — Jay Jenkins (unassisted), 13:19, 2nd (5-0 N)

N — Gavin Lute-Defoe (unassisted), 12:30, 2nd (6-0 N)

N — Levi Tackett (Caleb Lewis assist), 8:45, 2nd (7-0 N)

SHOTS ON GOAL —Western 1, Northwest 20

SAVES — Western 13 (Logan Thompson), Northwest 1 (Logan Shepherd)

CORNER KICKS — Western 0, Northwest 4

Northwest sophomore Caleb Lewis (7) landed a hat trick of goals as part of the Mohawks’ 7-0 Division III boys soccer sectional semifinal victory over visiting Western on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Western-NW-BSOC-Lewis.jpg Northwest sophomore Caleb Lewis (7) landed a hat trick of goals as part of the Mohawks’ 7-0 Division III boys soccer sectional semifinal victory over visiting Western on Tuesday. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Northwest senior Levi Jenkins (33) battles Western defender Jared Reinsmith (25) for possession of the ball during Tuesday’s Division III boys soccer sectional semifinal match at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Western-NW-BSOC-Jenkins.jpg Northwest senior Levi Jenkins (33) battles Western defender Jared Reinsmith (25) for possession of the ball during Tuesday’s Division III boys soccer sectional semifinal match at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

NW shuts out Western 7-0

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved