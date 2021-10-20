Mistakes doom Falcons at Waverly

WAVERLY — The Minford Falcons, following a pair of impressive and important Southern Ohio Conference Division II victories after a narrow and nail-biting loss to Wheelersburg, were flying high entering Friday night’s SOC II encounter at Waverly.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, they grounded themselves in part with their own mistakes —and the Tigers’ talented and highly-touted offense made them pay the rest.

The Falcons’ four turnovers played a large role in them falling behind 42-0 to the Tigers —as Waverly went on to win 42-7 in an another SOC II tilt.

The Tigers tallied 14 points apiece in each of the opening two periods, then scored in both the third and fourth quarters —as the final 21 minutes and nine seconds was played with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule in effect.

Minford averted the shutout with three minutes remaining —as Tyson Kingery dashed 41 yards and Myles Montgomery made the extra-point kick.

With the loss, the Falcons fell to 5-3 —and to 2-2 in the SOC II.

They are eliminated from SOC II championship consideration, as Wheelersburg has already clinched at least a share of that title.

The Tigers, which lost at Wheelersburg 21-14, took their record to 7-1 —and to 3-1 in the division.

Should Waverly win at Oak Hill on Friday night, AND should West win at Wheelersburg, then the Tigers and Pirates will indeed share the big-school SOC championship.

The Tigers scored twice in the first quarter only two minutes and 12 seconds apart —when Penn Morrison ran back a punt 75 yards to paydirt, and Jase Hurd had a nine-yard run at the seven-and-a-half minute mark.

Hurd then had another touchdown dive — this one from three yards only 26 seconds into the second stanza — to cap a dozen-play, 80-yard, three-and-a-half minute march.

The Falcons, from there, fumbled on the opening play following —and Wade Futhey threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Will Futhey on the first play following that.

With two minutes and 51 seconds into the third frame, Futhey completed a 34-yard pass to Wyatt Crabtree, which was fumbled and actually recovered in the end zone by Waverly’s Mark Stulley.

That got the running clock going, as Dawson Shoemaker scored on a five-yard run with five minutes to go for Waverly’s final touchdown —ending an 11-play, 45-yard, four-minute and 44-second scoring drive.

Futhey completed 11-of-17 passes for 157 yards, as twin brother Will was his top target —making five catches for 61.

Hurd had a hefty load carrying the football —toting it 25 times for 140 yards and his two first-half touchdowns.

The Tigers’ Keagan Smith successfully made all six of his extra-point attempts.

Waverly also forced the Falcons into four punts, and held them to 181 total yards —with 116 coming on the ground.

Devin Parker, the Minford senior quarterback, carried 17 times for 28 yards —and completed 4-of-14 passes for 65.

The Falcons return home for their SOC II and regular-season finale on Friday night —against visiting Valley.

* * *

Minford 0 0 0 7 —7

Waverly 14 14 7 7 —42

W — Penn Morrison, 75-yard punt return (Keagan Smith kick), 9:42, 1st (7-0 W)

W — Jase Hurd, 9-yard run (Keagan Smith kick), 7:30, 1st (14-0 W)

W — Jase Hurd, 3-yard run (Keagan Smith kick), 11:34, 2nd (21-0 W)

W— Will Futhey, 29-yard pass from Wade Futhey (Keagan Smith kick), 11:16, 2nd (28-0 W)

W — Mark Stulley, fumble recovery in end zone (Keagan Smith kick), 9:09, 3rd (35-0 W)

W — Dawson Shoemaker, 5-yard run (Keagan Smith kick), 5:03, 4th (42-0 W)

M — Tyson Kingery, 41-yard run (Myles Montgomery kick), 2;59, 4th (42-7 W)

Team Statistics

M W

First downs10 17

Scrimmage plays 47 54

Rushes-yards 33-116 36-156

Passing yards 65 164

Total yards 181 320

Cmp-Att-Int. 4-14-1 12-18-0

Fumbles-lost 3-3 2-2

Penalties-yards 3-20 7-68

Punts-Ave 4-34.5 1-34

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Minford: Devin Parker 17-28, Jeffrey Pica 13-26, Randall Schreick 2-21, Tyson Kingery 1-41 TD; Waverly: Jase Hurd 25-140 2TD, Dawson Shoemaker 5-17 TD, Laine Johnson 1-1, Mike Delgado 1-0, Wade Futhey 4-(-2)

PASSING — Minford: Devin Parker 4-14-1-65; Waverly: Wade Futhey 11-17-0-157 TD, Mason Kelly 1-1-0-7

RECEIVING— Minford: Trenton Zimmerman 3-47, Colin Parker 1-18; Waverly: Will Futhey 5-61 TD, Penn Morrison 3-26, Mark Stulley 2-36, Wyatt Crabtree 1-34, Cade Carroll 1-7

