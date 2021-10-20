FALL SCOREBOARD — Oct. 19

Volleyball

Division III sectional semifinals

Coal Grove 3, Valley 2 (24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 17-25, 15-8)

Chesapeake 3, Minford 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-22)

Piketon 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-21)

Federal Hocking 3, Ironton 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-20)

Rock Hill 3, West Union 2 (25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-9)

Eastern Brown 3, Lynchburg-Clay 1 (26-28, 25-19, 25-9, 25-18)

Wellston 3, Crooksville 2 (19-25, 25-12, 24-26, 25-11, 15-11)

Boys Soccer

Division II sectional semifinals

Circleville 9, West 1

Sheridan 3, New Lexington 2, OT

Division III sectional semifinals

South Webster 8, Wellston 0

Clay 1, Rock Hill 0

Northwest 7, Western 0

Eastern Brown 3, New Boston 1

Fairland 2, Portsmouth 1, OT

Ironton St. Joseph 6, West Union 0

Peebles 10, Piketon 0

Fairfield 3, Westfall 1

Belpre 3, Southeastern 2, OT

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_BWW_logo-2-1-1-22.jpeg

South Webster’s Kaleb Mantel (7) assisted on two goals and scored once as part of the Jeeps’ 8-0 victory over visiting Wellston on Tuesday during their Division III boys soccer sectional semifinal match.