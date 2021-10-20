FALL SCOREBOARD — Oct. 19
Volleyball
Division III sectional semifinals
Coal Grove 3, Valley 2 (24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 17-25, 15-8)
Chesapeake 3, Minford 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-22)
Piketon 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-21)
Federal Hocking 3, Ironton 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-20)
Rock Hill 3, West Union 2 (25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-9)
Eastern Brown 3, Lynchburg-Clay 1 (26-28, 25-19, 25-9, 25-18)
Wellston 3, Crooksville 2 (19-25, 25-12, 24-26, 25-11, 15-11)
Boys Soccer
Division II sectional semifinals
Circleville 9, West 1
Sheridan 3, New Lexington 2, OT
Division III sectional semifinals
South Webster 8, Wellston 0
Clay 1, Rock Hill 0
Northwest 7, Western 0
Eastern Brown 3, New Boston 1
Fairland 2, Portsmouth 1, OT
Ironton St. Joseph 6, West Union 0
Peebles 10, Piketon 0
Fairfield 3, Westfall 1
Belpre 3, Southeastern 2, OT