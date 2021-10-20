Vikings outlast Titans in SOC I

WILLOW WOOD —Notre Dame did its damage at Symmes Valley via the explosive play on Friday night.

Unfortunately, the Titans’ turnovers turned the tide against them —as did the host Vikings’ patented ground assault.

In a key Southern Ohio Conference Division I clash in the hills of Lawrence County, the Titans turned the ball over four times —and fell behind the undefeated Vikings in a see-saw affair —en route to a 34-28 loss.

The defeat dropped Notre Dame to 6-2 and 1-2 in the SOC I, eliminating them from the SOC I championship chase.

The Titans’ tilt three weeks ago at Green was canceled, and will not be rescheduled.

Meanwhile, Symmes Valley —in moving to 8-0 and 3-0 in the SOC I with its Green game getting canceled as well —set itself up with a league championship bout at Northwest for its regular-season finale.

The Vikings won the outright SOC I title two years ago, while the Mohawks —with their 10-8 victory at Symmes Valley last season —took it last fall.

Northwest won at Notre Dame 26-20 in the conference’s opening week, which jump-started its run to a 4-0 league mark.

In a back-and-forth contest, Grayson Walsh’s first-quarter interception of quarterback counterpart Wyatt Webb —and subsequent 65-yard return for a touchdown —perhaps made the difference.

Webb was intercepted twice in his 20 pass attempts, as the Titans also lost a pair of fumbles.

Notre Dame did erase that 7-0 deficit with two big scoring plays in the quarter —a 35-yard pass from Webb to Matt Boldman and an 80-yard punt return by Nolan Heiland.

But that was the Titans’ only lead, as the Vikings seized control in the second salvo—scoring three short rushing touchdowns by Levi Niece.

Symmes Valley scored 20 period points, as Niece dove in twice from a yard —sandwiched around a six-yard run.

His second one-yard plunge, on the final first-half snap, made it 27-21 in favor of the Vikings — and answered Gavin Hart’s 58-yard touchdown gallop, which tied the game at 21-21.

The two teams exchanged turnovers to open the third quarter, and the Vikings took their largest lead at 34-21 — when Brayden Webb bulled into paydirt from six yards away.

Gavan Yates was 4-of-5 on extra-point attempts for the Vikings, missing only his fourth attempt —at the end of the opening half.

Notre Dame’s only second-half score was a 4-yard run by Hart with six minutes and 47 seconds remaining, although they made it interesting in recovering the onsides kick — and driving down inside the Vikings’ red zone.

But Symmes Valley’s defense held, not once but twice — with its offense picking up a couple of first downs before eventually running out the clock.

As both teams predominantly run the football, the Titans got 124 yards and two touchdowns from Hart —on 18 carries.

Heiland had three for 37, as four of Wyatt Webb’s five completions went to Dylan Seison —who had 100 receiving yards in addition to all four Notre Dame extra points.

The Titans actually outgained the Vikings 302-248, but Symmes Valley’s Walsh only attempted two passes —one of which was intercepted.

Instead, the ground-and-pound Vikings had three backs — Niece (124 yards on 17 carries), Walsh (48 yards on 11 carries) and Ethan Patterson (59 yards on 12 carries) — post double digits in rushes with at least 48 yards.

Niece, of course, had the most for both stats —and the hat trick of second-stanza TDs.

The Titans — before their Division VII Region 28 state playoff push begins — travel to archrival East on Friday night for their SOC I and regular-season finale.

The two teams did not play last year.

* * *

Notre Dame 14 7 0 7 —28

Symmes Valley 7 20 7 0—34

SV — Grayson Walsh, 65-yard interception return (Gavan Yates kick), 1st (7-0 SV)

ND — Matt Boldman, 35-yard pass from Wyatt Webb (Dylan Seison kick), 1st (7-7 tie)

ND —Nolan Heiland, 80-yard punt return (Dylan Seison kick), 1st (14-7 ND)

SV— Levi Niece, 1-yard run (Gavan Yates kick), 2nd (14-14 tie)

SV — Levi Niece, 6-yard run (Gavan Yates kick), 2nd (21-14 SV)

ND— Gavin Hart, 58-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 2nd (21-21 tie)

SV — Levi Niece, 1-yard run (kick failed), 2nd (27-21 SV)

SV— Brayden Webb, 6-yard run (Gavan Yates kick), 3rd (34-21 SV)

ND — Gavin Hart, 4-yard run (Dylan Seison kick), 4th, (34-28 SV)

Team Statistics

ND SV

First downs 14 18

Scrimmage plays 51 48

Rushes-yards 31-167 46-248

Passing yards 135 0

Total yards 302-248

Cmp-Att-Int. 5-20-2 0-2-1

Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-2

Penalties-yards 7-65 8-75

Punts-Ave NA NA

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Notre Dame: Gavin Hart 18-124 2TD, Cody Metzler 10-6, Nolan Heiland 3-37; Symmes Valley: Levi Niece 17-124 3TD, Ethan Patterson 12-59, Grayson Walsh 11-48, Brayden Webb 4-13 TD, Sam McCleese 2-4

PASSING — Notre Dame: Wyatt Webb 5-20-2-131 TD; Symmes Valley: Grayson Walsh 0-2-1-0

RECEIVING— Notre Dame: Dylan Seison 4-100, Matt Boldman 1-35 TD; Symmes Valley: none

Notre Dame’s Dylan Seison (2) makes a reception in front of Symmes Valley defender Sam McCleese (8) during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at Symmes Valley High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_ND-at-SV-football-.jpg Notre Dame’s Dylan Seison (2) makes a reception in front of Symmes Valley defender Sam McCleese (8) during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game at Symmes Valley High School. Courtesy of Robert Stevens of The Gold Studio in Ironton

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

