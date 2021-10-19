Mohawks shut out Eagles

BEAVER — Hello Newman.

And, with that, it’s officially hello to another opportunity at another Southern Ohio Conference Division I football championship.

That’s because senior quarterback Austin Newman, accounting for three touchdowns of over 32 yards, spearheaded the Northwest Mohawks’ offense in a 34-0 shutout of the host Eastern Eagles on Friday night.

With Newman erupting for first-half touchdown scampers of 95 and 50 yards, and a late second-quarter touchdown toss of 33 to Bryson Johnson, the Mohawks made it 28-0 at halftime —amid a mud-soaked football field at Eastern High.

With the victory, the defending SOC I champion Mohawks moved to a prefect 4-0 in the division —and climbed above .500 to 5-4.

More importantly, Northwest will go for a second consecutive conference championship this Friday night —when the Mohawks host undefeated at 8-0 (3-0 SOC I) Symmes Valley.

Against Eastern, Northwest scored 14 points in each of the opening two salvos, then scored six more third-period points to make it 34-0 —and enforce the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule.

Wyatt Brackman began the scoring by running 27 yards with five-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first frame, followed by Newman going the 95-yard distance with only 35 seconds left.

Northwest’s second 14 points came just two minutes apart late in the second —with Newman’s 50-yard dash and 33-yard hookup with Bryson Johnson.

Jay Jenkins made his first four extra-point kicks, giving the Mohawks their 28-0 halftime advantage.

Jesse Copas then scored from 15 yards away in the third.

Newman completed half of his dozen passes for 66 yards, and seriously spiked his yards per carry average with 188 on only nine tries.

Brackman carried 13 times for 134 yards, as the run-oriented Mohawks churned out 364 as a team.

Northwest doubled up Eastern in first downs (17-8), and amounted almost 300 (430-134) more total yards of offense.

Kickoff for Friday night’s game against Symmes Valley —at Northwest’s Roy Rogers Field —is set for 7 p.m.

* * *

Northwest 14 14 6 0 —34

Eastern 0 0 0 0 —0

N — Wyatt Brackman, 27-yard run (Jay Jenkins kick), 5:27, 1st (7-0 N)

N — Austin Newman, 95-yard run (Jay Jenkins kick), :35, 1st (14-0 N)

N — Austin Newman, 50-yard run (Jay Jenkins kick), 3:45, 2nd (21-0 N)

N— Bryson Johnson, 33-yard pass from Austin Newman (Jay Jenkins kick), 1:45, 2nd (28-0 N)

N — Jesse Copas, 15-yard run (kick failed), 3rd (34-0 N)

Team Statistics

N E

First downs17 8

Scrimmage plays 45 43

Rushes-yards 33-364 17-35

Passing yards 66 99

Total yards 430 134

Cmp-Att-Int. 6-12-0 9-26-0

Fumbles-lost 1-1 NA

Penalties-yards 7-41 12-80

Punts-Ave NA NA

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Northwest: Austin Newman 9-188 2TD, Wyatt Brackman 13-134 TD, Jesse Copas 5-20 TD, J.C. Jones 2-9, Zane Gilley 1-9, Alex Baer 1-5, Andrew Newman 1-1, Lane Gilley 1-(-2); Eastern: not available

PASSING — Northwest: Austin Newman 6-12-0-66 TD; Eastern: not available

RECEIVING— Northwest: Bryson Johnson 2-40 TD, Carter Runyon 2-21, Zane Gilley 1-3, Jesse Copas 1-2; Eastern: not available

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Northwest_Logo-2-.jpg

Staff report

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved