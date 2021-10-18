Pirates pitch shut out of Valley

LUCASVILLE —As the Wheelersburg Pirates continue to win inside the Southern Ohio Conference Division II, they continue to play well with all three phases.

That’s because — against the host Valley Indians on Friday night — the Pirates pitched a 30-0 shutout, scored four offensive touchdowns, and combined for six points via special teams.

The end result was Wheelersburg raising its record to 6-3 —and a perfect 4-0 in clinching at least a share of the SOC II championship.

The Pirates put themselves at the front of the SOC II race with two triumphs —a 24-20 win at Minford in the final seconds, followed by last week’s massive 21-14 victory over defending conference champion Waverly.

In between, they shut out Oak Hill 45-0 —before blanking the depth-impacted Indians.

After a scoreless opening quarter, the Pirates put two rushing touchdowns on the board in a matter of two minutes and 33 seconds in the second —an eight-yarder by Jake Darling and a three-yarder by Ethan Glover.

Finally, right before the half and following a short Valley punt, the Pirates struck again —as Bryson Stamper hooked up with Josh Clark for a 33-yard scoring strike with 22 seconds showing.

With Braxton Sammons making all three of his extra-point kicks, Wheelersburg led 21-0 at halftime — then scored a full quarter later its fourth and final touchdown, and the second via the pass.

This time, with 18 seconds left in the third, Eli Jones connected with Casey Doerr — for a catch-and-dash and 79-yard scoring scamper.

Sammons made his final extra point for the 28-0 advantage, as the Pirates punched the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock on the Indians for the final 11:07.

That’s because they blocked an Indians’ punt, as Cole Frazier made that Wheelersburg block —out of the end zone for the two-point safety.

The Pirates, in limiting the Indians to only 85 total yards including only 20 rushing yards on 20 carries, forced seven Valley punts — as Eric Lattimore landed an interception of quarterback Carter Nickle.

Valley only had three first downs, as Nickle completed seven of his 19 passes for 65 yards.

Wheelersburg’s Jones, in addition to 32 yards on nine carries on the QB keeper, completed 4-of-6 passes for 101 yards —aided by the 79-yarder to Doerr.

Clark caught three passes for 56 yards, as Glover gained 60 rushing yards on 13 totes.

Wheelersburg, with 17 first downs on exactly 50 plays, was five yards shy of 300 total.

The Pirates play for another outright SOC II championship on Friday night —when they welcome West to Ed Miller Stadium.

Valley, meanwhile, has its annual rivalry and SOC II tilt at Minford for Friday night.

* * *

Wheelersburg 0 21 7 2 —30

Valley 0 0 0 0—0

W — Jake Darling, 8-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 9:45, 2nd (7-0 W)

W — Ethan Glover, 3-yard run (Braxton Sammons kick), 6:12, 2nd (14-0 W)

W — Josh Clark, 33-yard pass from Bryson Stamper (Braxton Sammons kick), :22, 2nd (21-0 W)

W— Casey Doerr, 79-yard pass from Eli Jones (Braxton Sammons kick), :18, 3rd (28-0 W)

W — safety, Cole Frazier blocked punt through end zone, 11:07, 4th (30-0 W)

Team Statistics

W V

First downs 17 3

Scrimmage plays 50 39

Rushes-yards 42-161 20-20

Passing yards 134 65

Total yards 295 85

Cmp-Att-Int. 5-8-1 7-19-1

Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 7-55 10-85

Punts-Ave 3-34 7-26.4

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Wheelersburg: Ethan Glover 13-60 TD, Eli Jones 9-32, Eric Lattimore 5-27, Derrick Lattimore 5-19, Carson Williams 2-16, Jake Darling 4-13 TD, Creed Warren 1-4, Team 2-(-4), Bryson Stamper 1-(-6); Valley: Chase Morrow 8-16, Carter Nickle 4-6, George Arnett 7-1, Team 1-(-3)

PASSING — Wheelersburg: Eli Jones 4-6-1-101 TD, Bryson Stamper 1-2-0-33 TD; Valley: Carter Nickle 7-19-1-65

RECEIVING— Wheelersburg: Casey Doerr 1-79 TD, Josh Clark 3-56 TD, Ethan Glover 1-(-1); Valley: Chase Morrow 3-20, Brenden Vice 2-30, George Arnett 1-8, Colt Buckle 1-7

Wheelersburg’s Caleb Miller (76), Jake Darling (29) and Josh Boggs (6) tackle Valley senior Chase Morrow (2) during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at Valley High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Burg-at-Valley-FB.jpg Wheelersburg’s Caleb Miller (76), Jake Darling (29) and Josh Boggs (6) tackle Valley senior Chase Morrow (2) during Friday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game at Valley High School. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com

Staff report

