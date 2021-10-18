Tartans bounce back against Bobcats

SCIOTOVILLE — Defensive promptness helped jump-start the East Tartans’ offensive explosion during their 44-8 win over rival Green on Friday night.

An errant snap into the Bobcats’ end zone led a pair of Tartans — Landehn Pernell and Tyell Baker — to bring down Green quarterback Derek Salyers for a rare safety score with three minutes to play in the first quarter.

East managed six offensive touchdowns over the ensuing two quarters — four on the ground and two through the air.

Leviticus Justice found the end zone twice in the second quarter, once on a 4-yard run and again when he caught an Austin Baughman pass and raced up the Tartan sideline for a 46-yard scoring catch.

Baughman also connected with freshman Matthew Flannery for a touchdown pass — a 26-yard grab that helped put East ahead 16-0 by the nine-minute mark of the second period.

Green’s Abe McBee scored the Bobcats’ lone touchdown on a 2-yard run with three minutes remaining in the first half, and converted the two-point conversion on the ground — cutting the Tartans’ lead to 24-8.

Baughman used his legs to score from five yards out just before the half, putting the Tartans up by three possessions once again.

Cameron Justice scored from six yards with 8:48 to go in the third, before Dylan Fitzgerald rumbled into the end zone on a two-yard score — giving East a 44-8 lead after Keagan Jackson’s two-point run.

With Friday’s 36-point win — their largest margin of victory of the season — the 2021 East Tartans football team guaranteed themselves a winning regular season for the first time since 2017.

Entering week nine, the Tartans were ranked No. 11 in the Division VII, Region 28 OHSAA computer rankings.

If that ranking were to hold following the regular season, East would travel to Mercer County to face the St. Henry Redskins in the opening round of the Ohio high school football playoffs.

East will conclude its regular season this Friday night — versus rival Notre Dame at home in Allard Park in Sciotoville.

BOX SCORE

Green: 0 8 0 0 — 8

East: 2 28 14 0 — 44

Scoring plays

E — Safety; 3:00 1Q 2-0 E

E — 4-yard run, Leviticus Justice (2-point try successful); 11:56 2Q 10-0 E

E — 26-yard reception, Matthew Flannery from Austin Baughman (2-point failed); 9:03 2Q 16-0 E

E — 46-yard reception, Leviticus Justice from Austin Baughman (2-point try successful); 8:44 2Q 24-0 E

G — 2-yard run, Abe McBee (2-point try successful); 3:11 2Q 24-8 E

E — 5-yard run, Austin Baughman (2-point try failed); 1:00 2Q 30-8 E

E — 6-yard run, Cameron Justice (2-point failed); 8:48 3Q 36-8 E

E — 2-yard run, Dylan Fitzgerald (2-point try successful); 1:34 3Q 44-8 E

The East Tartans and Green Bobcats met in Allard Park in Sciotoville on Friday in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. East freshman Matthew Flannery (5) celebrates his 26-yard touchdown reception in the end zone during the Tartans' 44-8 home win over Green at Allard Park.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

