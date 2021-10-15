OHSAA football state championship all-session tickets on sale

COLUMBUS — Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games, which will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton on Dec. 2-4.
A limited number of All-Session Stadium Club tickets and VIP parking passes are available.
Stadium Club tickets include free admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, indoor club access and outdoor premium seats.
The cost is $150 per person without a parking pass, or $210 per person with a parking pass in Lot C (see parking map link below).
General admission all-session tickets are available for $90 per person.
General admission single-game tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students.
All tickets are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.
More information on the OHSAA football playoffs can be found at www.ohsaa.org/sports/football
Parking
Throughout the championship games, fans may choose from several parking options. In addition to the VIP parking pass available with All-Session Stadium Club tickets, fans can utilize the $10 parking lot in Lot A on the southwest side of the stadium. There is also parking available in Stadium Park Lot, which is located east of the stadium, on the east side of Interstate 77. Many of the homes close to the stadium also offer parking for various prices.
The state championships parking map is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2021/ParkingMap.jpg
2021 OHSAA Football Finals All-Session Ticket Packages (service charge and taxes are extra)
All-Session Stadium Club, No Parking Pass: $150
All-Session Stadium Club, With Parking Pass: $210
Access to the Stadium Club: indoor, with food and drinks available for purchase
Free admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame all three days
All-Session General Admission: $90
Single Game General Admission: $15
Single Game Student: $12
2021 Football State Championships Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 2, 7:00 PM – One Game (Division I, II, III or IV)
Friday, Dec. 3, 10:30 AM, 3 PM, 7:30 PM – Three Games (Divisions I, II, III or IV – order TBD)
Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 AM, 3 PM, 7:30 PM – Three Games (Divisions V, VI and VII – order TBD)
The championship game time assignments for each division will be announced closer to the week of the state championship games.
2021 OHSAA Football Postseason Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 23 – Regular-season ends
Sunday, Oct. 24 – Final computer points and playoff qualifiers announced
Friday, Oct. 29 – First Round Playoffs in Divisions I, II, III and IV
Saturday, Oct. 30 – First Round Playoffs in Divisions V, VI and VII
Friday, Nov. 5 – Regional Quarterfinals in Divisions I, II, III and IV
Saturday, Nov. 6 – Regional Quarterfinals in Divisions V, VI and VII
Friday, Nov. 12 – Regional Semifinals in Divisions I, II, III and IV
Saturday, Nov. 13 – Regional Semifinals in Divisions V, VI and VII
Friday, Nov. 19 – Regional Finals in Divisions I, II, III and IV
Saturday, Nov. 20 – Regional Finals in Divisions V, VI and VII
Friday, Nov. 26 – State Semifinals in Divisions I, II, III and IV
Saturday, Nov. 27 – State Semifinals in Divisions V, VI and VII
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-4 – State Championship Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton