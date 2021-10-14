FALL SCOREBOARD — Oct. 13

Volleyball

Northwest 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-13)

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Mohawks made their work Wednesday evening of Oak Hill rather short and sweet —and in a three-set sweep.

With the Mohawks moving their Southern Ohio Conference Division II tilt against the visiting Oaks up a day from Thursday, it didn’t matter —as Northwest won with a 25-19, 25-18 and 25-13 final tally.

The Mohawks moved to 16-5 on the season, and to 10-5 in SOC II play, as Northwest and visiting Valley have yet to play their second SOC II match —although it may not be made up.

Against Oak Hill, senior setter Reagan Lewis quarterbacked the offense for 40 assists —with 17 kills by Audrey Knittel, 10 kills by Ava Jenkins, six kills by Abby Spriggs, five kills by Kloe Montgomery and four kills by Faith Jewett.

Lewis landed a kill as well, as Knittel notched an assist.

Lewis and Jenkins, the future Shawnee State University Bears tandem, served up three aces apiece — as Knittel and Montgomery had two each.

The Mohawks, should the Valley match not get rescheduled —have a full week off before their Division III sectional championship bout on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Northwest is the sixth-seeded squad in the sectional, and will face the winner of Tuesday’s sectional semifinal between 30th-seeded Crooksville and 19th-seeded Wellston.

Start times for ALL Division III sectional tournament and district semifinal matches are set for 6 p.m.

Notre Dame 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-20)

Wheelersburg 3, Huntington 2 (26-28, 25-18, 25-16, 20-25, 15-11)

Wellston 3, Western 0 (25-16, 25-12, 26-24)

Green 3, East 0

Boys Soccer

New Boston 2, Western 0

Waverly 2, Northwest 0